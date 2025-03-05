Indonesian authorities are using cloud seeding to mitigate heavy rainfall that has caused severe flooding in the capital, Jakarta, and its surrounding areas, killing at least one person and displacing thousands.

The deluge, which began on Monday, has affected Jakarta, home to about 11 million people, along with the neighbouring cities of Bogor, Bekasi, and Tangerang.

Authorities said the rains could persist until March 11 and have taken preemptive measures to reduce further damage.

At least 2,200 people have been displaced, with some seeking safety on rooftops or using ropes to wade through the rising waters.

Cloud seeding, a technique that involves releasing salt or other chemicals into clouds to trigger rain, aims to steer rainfall away from flood-hit areas or limit the formation of heavier downpours.

The operation is expected to continue until Saturday, focusing on mountainous areas in West Java province, where rainfall often flows into the capital.

“We can’t prevent the rain, that’s impossible, but we can reduce the intensity,” Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s weather agency, told reporters on Tuesday. “We can’t let the clouds get too big, so we will make it come down little by little.”

Rescue teams have deployed rubber boats and relief supplies to the worst-hit areas, evacuating residents or assisting those reluctant to leave their homes.

Jakarta, a low-lying city, is prone to flooding during the wet season, which lasts from November to March. In 2020, torrential rains triggered devastating floods and landslides in the region, killing nearly 70 people and displacing thousands.