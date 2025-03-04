In Pictures

Gaza families break Ramadan fast amid ruins

Families in Gaza share Iftar amid ruins, embracing resilience and unity during Ramadan in the face of devastation.

As the sun sets, Palestinians sit at a large table surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings as they gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Published On 4 Mar 2025

A red-covered table stretching several hundred metres carved a path through mounds of rubble in southern Gaza, as families gathered to break their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

As the sun set over a neighbourhood in Rafah, where Israel’s war on Gaza has left barely a handful of buildings standing, hundreds of Palestinians of all ages dug into their Iftar meal marking the end of the day’s fast.

“People are deeply saddened, and everything around us feels heartbreaking,” said Malak Fadda, who had organised the communal meal.

“So, we decided to bring joy back to this street, just as it was before the war.”

Music wafted from loudspeakers through the crowd in Rafah, who sat on a long row of plastic chairs under bunting, Palestinian flags and lights strung between the broken concrete.

Israeli bombardment has displaced almost the entire population and triggered widespread hunger, according to the United Nations.

The truce that took effect on 19 January has enabled greater aid flows into the devastated Palestinian territory, but hundreds of thousands continue to live in tents, with many camped out in the rubble of their former homes.

In the northern city of Beit Lahiya, dozens defiantly joined together in the fading evening light to break the fast amongst the remnants of half-collapsed buildings.

“We are here in the midst of destruction and rubble and we are steadfast despite the pain and our wounds,” said Mohammed Abu al-Jidyan.

“Here, we are eating Iftar on our land and we will not leave this place,” he added.

Palestinians hold a collective suhoor meal next to their destroyed homes for the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
A Palestinian receives food cooked by a charity kitchen, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Palestinians sit at a large table surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings as they gather for iftar in Rafah. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians gather to celebrate after iftar, the fast-breaking meal in Rafah. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Fatima al-Absi, left, shares Iftar with her daughter and grandchildren in their damaged apartment in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip. [Ehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
A mural reading "Ramadan brings us together" with a crescent moon was painted onto one of the walls left standing. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians flock to a bazaar set up to meet their basic needs amid the rubble in the heavily damaged Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on the 3rd day of Ramadan. [Mahmoud Issa/Anadolu]
Palestinian children gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Khan Younis. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
In the Gaza Strip, it’s the second year Palestinians are marking Ramadan during Israel's war on Gaza. [Mahmoud Issa/Anadolu]