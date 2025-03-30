In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

‘Eid of Sadness’: Gaza marks festival amid Israeli bombings, lack of food

At least 20 people, mostly women and children, killed on the first day of Eid al-Fitr amid a huge food crisis.

Displaced Palestinians gather at the courtyard of the Martyrs' School to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers.
Displaced Palestinians gather at the courtyard of the Martyrs' School to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip [Hani Alshaer/Anadolu]
Published On 30 Mar 2025

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip had little to celebrate as they marked Eid al-Fitr with rapidly dwindling food supplies and no end in sight to the Israeli bombardment.

Many held prayers outside demolished mosques on the day marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, as at least 20 Palestinians were killed on Sunday, most of them women and children.

The Muslim festival is supposed to be a joyous occasion, when families gather for feasts and buy new clothes for children – but most of Gaza’s two million Palestinians are just trying to survive.

“It’s the Eid of Sadness,” Adel al-Shaer said after attending outdoor prayers in the central town of Deir el-Balah. “We lost our loved ones, our children, our lives, and our futures. We lost our students, our schools, and our institutions. We lost everything.”

Twenty members of his extended family have been killed in Israeli attacks, including four young nephews just a few days ago, he said as he broke into tears.

On March 18, Israel abruptly ended a fragile two-month ceasefire as it resumed its intense bombing campaign and ground operations in Gaza. Israel has since killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians and has allowed no food, fuel or humanitarian aid to enter for four weeks.

Advertisement

Arab mediators are trying to get the truce back on track, and Hamas said on Saturday it had accepted a new proposal from Egypt and Qatar, the exact details of which were not immediately known. Israel said it had advanced its own proposal in coordination with the United States, which has also been mediating.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

Eid al-Fitr prayer in Gaza
Palestinians attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Jabalia. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Advertisement
Eid al-Fitr prayer in Gaza
Arab mediators are trying to get the truce back on track, and Hamas said on Saturday that it had accepted a new proposal. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Eid al-Fitr prayer in Gaza
Palestinians attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Deir el-Balah. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photos]
Eid al-Fitr prayer in Gaza
Displaced Palestinians gather at the courtyard of the Martyrs' School to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in Khan Younis. [Hani Alshaer/Anadolu]
Palestinians visit the grave of a relative after Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the Nuseirat camp for Palestinian refugees
Palestinians visit the grave of a relative after Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Nuseirat camp. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Palestinians visit the grave of a relative after Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the Nuseirat camp for Palestinian refugees
Palestinians attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Nuseirat camp. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Advertisement
Palestinians visit the grave of a relative after Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the Nuseirat camp for Palestinian refugees
People carry the bodies of Palestinians killed by an Israeli attack on tents in the al-Mawasi area, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
Palestinians visit the grave of a relative after Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the Nuseirat camp for Palestinian refugees
Plumes of smoke rise as Israel continues the bombardment in northern Gaza. [Menahem Kahana/AFP]