In Pictures

Gallery|Wildlife

Wild horses help prevent wildfires in Spain

In the Galicia region, wild horses help protect fragile ecosystems and support biodiversity – but their numbers are declining.

Galician wild horses
A herd of Galician wild horses gallop on the mountains around the village of Sabucedo, Spain. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Published On 26 Mar 2025

The wildfires that once scorched the forests above the Spanish village of Barro each summer have all but disappeared since Lucia Perez began grazing wild horses in the area.

“There used to be fires every year, but since 2019 when we started coming here, we’ve had one small fire in the first year and nothing since,” Perez, 37, said. She explained that the horses help reduce the risk of wildfires by clearing the undergrowth between trees, preventing fires from igniting and spreading.

Fire prevention is just one of the ecological benefits wild horses provide in Galicia, a region in northwestern Spain known for its delicate ecosystems.

Scientists said Europe’s largest herd of wild horses plays a key role in maintaining these landscapes although the population has dropped dramatically. In the 1970s, about 22,000 wild horses roamed the region’s mountains, forests and heathlands. Today, only half remain.

Galician wild horses
A Galician wild horse grazes on spiny gorses in the Serra da Groba near Baiona, Spain. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]

On the Serra da Groba heathland, located 80km (50 miles) southwest of Barro, wild horses feed on the yellow flowers of gorse – a highly combustible plant. “By selectively clearing [gorse], the horses help prevent wildfires,” said Laura Lagos, a researcher at the University of A Coruna.

Horse grazing allows other plants, such as purple-flowering heather and white asphodels, to flourish, Lagos explained. “It also helps preserve the heather around peat bogs, which are abundant in sphagnum mosses – one of the most effective ecosystems for capturing carbon,” she said.

A 2021 study by the University of A Coruna in which Lagos participated found that wild horse grazing was the most effective method for preventing wildfires, promoting plant biodiversity and capturing carbon. The study compared this method with other land uses, including planting long-term pine forests, short-term eucalyptus plantations and grazing by domesticated animals.

Although sheep and cattle can also help reduce wildfire risks through grazing, Lagos noted that wild horses are uniquely adapted to Galicia’s rugged terrain. She highlighted one distinctive characteristic: “moustaches that appear designed to protect their lips from the prickly gorse.”

Hotter, drier weather due to climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of wildfires in Galicia. From 2001 to 2023, fires burned through 970sq km (375sq miles) in the region, according to Global Forest Watch.

This trend has coincided with the proliferation of eucalyptus trees, brought to Galicia from Australia by a missionary in the 19th century. The trees are pyrophytes, meaning they rely on fire to release and disperse their seeds. Their spread has contributed to heightened fire risks while also reducing grazing pastures for wild horses because only ferns grow beneath them.

Galicia’s eucalyptus forests now account for 28 percent of the region’s total tree population, according to a local government study. The demand for eucalyptus wood from regional pulp mills has driven the expansion of these plantations.

Veronica Rubial Gandara, 39, Sara Mourino Esperon, 29, and Judit Moraleda Garrido, 25, hold down a wild horse as they cut its mane
Veronica Rubial Gandara, 39; Sara Mourino Esperon, 29; and Judit Moraleda Garrido, 25, hold down a wild horse as they cut its mane. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]

The history of wild horses in Galicia dates back thousands of years. Rock carvings of horses being hunted by humans suggest their presence in the region during the Neolithic period.

Over time, humans and horses developed a symbiotic relationship. Known as “besteiros” in the Galician dialect, people traditionally monitored the health of free-roaming horses in exchange for occasionally domesticating or selling them for meat.

Once a year, the horses were rounded up during events called “rapa das bestas”, or “shearing of the beasts”. During these gatherings, the animals were deloused, vaccinated and had their manes trimmed to prevent wolves from catching them.

Today, the “rapa das bestas” has evolved into a cultural festival. The most famous event in Sabucedo draws thousands of tourists annually, who gather to watch locals wrestle wild horses to the ground for treatment.

While these traditions continue to honour the connection between Galicia and its wild horses, the growing risks of climate change, habitat loss and declining herd numbers highlight the urgent need to protect both the horses and the ecosystems they sustain.

Galician wild horses
A wild horse grazes in the Serra da Groba near Baiona. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Galician wild horses
Every summer, locals round up the region's roughly 10,000 wild horses for their annual health check-ups. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Galician wild horses
Carlos Janeiro, 52; Pablo Silva, 22; and Angel Picallo, 52, grab the head and tail of a wild horse to knock it down before deworming it and shearing its mane. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Galician wild horses
The mane of a wild horse is cut. "We are guardians doing it as a hobby. Our only aim is to preserve this animal that we believe is an ecological jewel," horse owner Javier Alvarez-Blazquez said. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Galician wild horses
Ainara Fernandez Grela, 24, places her hand on a wild horse inside the enclosure. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Galician wild horses
Modesto Dominguez Rodas, 48, trims the hoof of a wild horse. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Galician wild horses
Wild horses are held inside an enclosure in the village of Sabucedo. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Galician wild horses
Laura Lagos, a researcher at the University of A Coruna, shows a map displaying how the herds of Galician wild horses divide the territory and establish grazing areas in the mountain heathlands in the Serra da Groba. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Galician wild horses
A 2021 study found that the grazing of heathlands by wild horses was the best method for preventing wildfires when compared with other land uses and also promotes plant biodiversity and captures carbon. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Galician wild horses
Wild horses and cattle share grazing space in the Serra da Groba. [Nacho Doce/Reuters]