Thousands flee northern Gaza after Israel issues evacuation orders

The death toll rises in Gaza as escalating air strikes prompt mass evacuations from towns deemed combat zones by Israel.

Thousands flee Beit Hanoun as Israel orders Palestinians to evacuate
Palestinians flee their homes after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for a number of neighbourhoods, following heavy Israeli strikes, in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. [Abd Elhkeem Khaled/Reuters]
Published On 18 Mar 2025

Thousands of Palestinians have fled the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoon following Israeli evacuation orders amid deadly air strikes on the war-torn territory.

Civilians began to flee early on Tuesday morning towards the nearby town of Jabalia in search of safety, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for Beit Hanoon in northern Gaza and Khuza’a and Abasan in the south to immediately leave the areas, calling them “dangerous combat zones.”

“For your own safety, you must evacuate immediately to known shelters in western Gaza City and in Khan Younis,” army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on his X account.

At least 404 Palestinians were killed and 562 others injured in Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, breaking a ceasefire that lasted nearly two months, the Ministry of Health said.

“Many victims are still under the rubble and efforts are under way to recover them,” the ministry added in a statement.

The air strikes were the largest Israeli attacks since the ceasefire with the Palestinian group Hamas took effect on January 19.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said entire families were among the victims, noting that ambulances and teams from the Palestinian Civil Defence were unable to bring all victims to hospitals.

“These brutal massacres confirm once again that the Israeli occupation army only knows the language of killing, destruction, and genocide,” the statement said.

Despite the ceasefire, local authorities in Gaza had reported almost daily violations by the Israeli army.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 48,577 Palestinians have been killed and 112,041 others wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023. Thousands of others are missing under the rubble and presumed dead, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

Palestinian families leave the eastern sector of the Gaza Strip following Israeli air strikes that targeted northern and other parts of Gaza in the early hours of March 18, 2025. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
The areas for which Israel has issued evacuation orders are in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip, including the city of Beit Hanoon. [Abd Elhkeem Khaled/Reuters]
The Israeli military ordered people to evacuate to 'known shelters in western Gaza City and in Khan Younis'. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Save the Children has condemned Israel's resumption of the war, saying the international community 'cannot turn a blind eye as children in Gaza once again are at risk of being killed, maimed, displaced, starved, and left even more vulnerable to disease and the elements'. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
More than 17,800 children have been killed since the start of the war in October 2023, while thousands more are missing. [Abd Elhkeem Khaled/Reuters]
Israel has broken the ceasefire in Gaza as millions of Palestinians are facing severe food and water shortages amid an ongoing blockade of supplies to the Gaza Strip. [Abd Elhkeem Khaled/Reuters]
More than 400 people, including many children, were killed on Tuesday in renewed Israeli attacks that shattered a fragile ceasefire in Gaza. [Abd Elhkeem Khaled/Reuters]
Palestinian girls carry empty jerrycans and their few belongings in backpacks as they join people leaving the eastern sector of the Gaza Strip. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Israel, which has enforced an aid blockade on Gaza for more than two weeks, has issued evacuation orders for several areas. [Abd Elhkeem Khaled/Reuters]