Israel has launched a wave of air attacks across the Gaza Strip, shattering the agreed ceasefire, which, although shaky, had been in place since January.

The air raids in the early hours of Tuesday killed more than 320 people, including many women and children.

The surprise bombardment shattered a period of relative calm during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and raised the prospect of a full return to fighting in a 17-month war that has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians and caused widespread destruction across Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the attacks due to a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire and secure the release of remaining captives taken by Hamas in October 2023.

Hamas warned that Israel had breached the ceasefire and put the fate of the captives still held in jeopardy.

The White House said it had been consulted and it voiced support for Israel’s actions.