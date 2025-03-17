A powerful storm system that unleashed devastating tornadoes, dust storms, and wildfires across the central and southern United States over the weekend has left at least 39 people dead.

The weakening but still unpredictable weather system, which caused widespread destruction, displacing hundreds from their homes and shattering communities, moved into the southeastern and mid-Atlantic regions of the US on Monday.

While the system appeared to have calmed, it still brought thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds, and a continued risk of tornadoes. Forecasters issued warnings for hazardous winds stretching from Florida to New Jersey, while heavy rain threatened areas across New York and New England.

The US National Weather Service issued a tornado watch early on Monday for parts of North Carolina and Virginia, warning residents of wind gusts potentially reaching 70mph (113km/h) and hailstones the size of ping pong balls.

‘High risk’ weather and staggering losses

The storm front, which began on Friday, was declared a rare “high-risk” event by meteorologists. Such extreme weather is not uncommon in March, but the system inflicted extraordinary damage over a widespread area.

In Tylertown, Mississippi, entire neighbourhoods were left in ruins as tornadoes snapped towering trees and obliterated homes. Governor Tate Reeves confirmed that six people had lost their lives and more than 200 residents were displaced.

Wind-driven wildfires tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma. Authorities reported that 130 fires had been recorded across Oklahoma alone, damaging or destroying nearly 400 homes. Governor Kevin Stitt said two people were killed in the state due to the fires and extreme weather.

The devastation continued in Texas, where wildfires forced evacuations. Three deaths were reported due to dust storm-related vehicle crashes.

In Kansas, the lack of visibility caused a multi-vehicle pileup. Eight people were killed in the collision involving at least 50 vehicles.

Communities grapple with tornado aftermath

Across central Alabama, tornadoes killed three people, including an 82-year-old woman, as they swept across the state. In Troy, a local recreation centre acting as a shelter was damaged overnight, forcing residents to seek alternative accommodation.

In Arkansas, which was also hit hard, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed three deaths, prompting the deployment of National Guard troops to assist in rescue and recovery efforts.

President Donald Trump said the White House was monitoring the storms and would assist state and local officials in the recovery.

As the storm system continued to move northeast, residents across affected states remained on high alert. Emergency services and volunteers worked tirelessly to assess the damage and assist communities in the aftermath of one of the year’s most severe weather events.