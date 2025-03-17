March brings the vibrant greens of spring, and with them, a global celebration rooted in Irish tradition: St. Patrick’s Day.

Despite his prominence in Irish culture, historians know little about St. Patrick. Born in the 5th century as Maewyn Succat, Patrick wasn’t Irish at all. He is believed to have been born in Wales, the son of a Roman-British official.

His life took a dramatic turn when, as a teenager, he was captured by pirates and enslaved in Ireland. After six years in captivity, he escaped and returned to Britain.

Patrick later made his way back to Ireland as a missionary, working to convert Irish pagans to Christianity. It was during this time that he adopted the Latin name Patricius.

By the 10th century, evidence began to emerge of St. Patrick’s growing popularity as a spiritual figure in Ireland. However, it wasn’t until the early 17th century that his legacy was officially celebrated.

Luke Wadding, an Irish priest, successfully lobbied the Catholic Church to designate March 17 as a feast day in St. Patrick’s honour.

Advertisement

In Ireland, the day was historically a solemn occasion, tied closely to religious observance. But outside the country, the day gradually transformed into a lively, cultural celebration, embraced by Irish immigrants and non-Irish revellers alike.

Today, the tradition transcends its religious roots, marked by parades, extravagant festivities, and seas of people dressed in green – whether they have Irish heritage or not.