South Asia erupts in colour for vibrant Holi celebrations

Millions mark Holi by hurling coloured powders, dancing in streets, and feasting on festive delicacies across South Asia.

Devotees of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) celebrate Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colours, at a temple on the outskirts of Amritsar, India [Narinder Nanu/AFP]
Published On 14 Mar 2025

Millions of people in South Asia celebrated Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, by smearing each other with brightly coloured powder, dancing to festive music and feasting on traditional sweets prepared for the occasion.

The raucous spring festival sees Hindus take part in a kaleidoscopic celebration of the end of winter and the triumph of good over evil. The festival is a national holiday in India, while in Nepal it’s a two-day event that began on Thursday. It’s also observed in other South Asian countries as well as among the Indian diaspora.

Holi has its origins in Hindu mythology and celebrates the divine love between the Hindu god Krishna and his consort Radha, signifying a time of rebirth and rejuvenation.

Across the country, people dressed mostly in all-white clothes celebrated the festival by hurling coloured powder at each other. Children, perched on rooftops and balconies, flung water balloons filled with coloured pigments at passersby.

Groups of young men also used water guns to chase people down in public parks and on the roads, while others danced on the streets to music blaring from speakers.

In some places, people hurled marigolds, roses and jasmine petals instead of coloured powder.

In many parts of India, people light large bonfires the night before the festival to signify the destruction of evil and victory of good. Families gather around the flames to sing, dance and pray to Hindu gods.

Hindu devotees diffuse flowers and 'Gulal', a coloured powder, during the Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh. [AFP]
Youths from the Pakistani Hindu community pose for a photo as they celebrate the Holi festival in Karachi. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
Hindu priest Sanju jumps out of a fire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan", which is part of the Holi festival celebrations, at Phalen village near the northern Indian city of Mathura, India. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Nepalese people throw colours on each other as they celebrate Holi at Kathmandu Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
Specially-abled children participate in celebration of Holi, at their school in Mumbai, India. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Hindu devotees cheer as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, at the Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad, India. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colours sing and dance as they participate in Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115km (70 miles) south of New Delhi, India. [AP Photo]
Visually challenged students shower flower petals during Holi celebrations, at a blind school in Kolkata, India. [Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP]
People perform rituals around the bonfire or sacred fire called "Holi ka dahan" during Holi festival celebrations in Palaj village near Gandhinagar, India. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]