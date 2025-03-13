In Pictures

Football diehards and Argentinian retirees protest pension reform

Riot police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon to try to disperse stone-throwing protesters.

Football diehards team up with Argentine retirees to protest pension reform
Protesters burn a police car as football fans join retirees demanding higher pensions and opposing austerity measures implemented by Javier Milei's government. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Published On 13 Mar 2025

Retirees have been gathering each week in Argentina’s capital to protest against cuts to their pensions, which have dried up since libertarian President Javier Milei took office in late 2023.

But unexpected support came from football supporters on Wednesday, after previous protests in Buenos Aires ended with several injured elderly.

One white-haired woman held up a shirt that read, “Don’t hit us, we are your parents!”

Behind her stood supporters of Boca Juniors and Racing Club – two of Argentina’s “Big Five” teams – as well as fans of local team Chacarita Juniors, who first launched the call to show up on Wednesday for the retirees’ weekly protest.

The soccer fans adopted a phrase from Argentinian great Diego Maradona in their march – “How could I not defend retirees? You’d have to be a real coward to not defend retirees.”

Milei has slashed pension payouts as part of a government spending overhaul meant to tamp down rampant inflation.

But that has come to the detriment of Argentina’s most vulnerable, the opposition alleges.

“We’re in favour of cleaning up public finances,” centre-left Senator Martin Lousteau said in a post on X. “What we can’t let happen is for these fixes to happen on the anguish, health and abandonment of our retirees.”

Wednesday’s protest also ended in violence, with Security Minister Patricia Bullrich warning the so-called “barra bravas” that there would be law and order.

Police used water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse the thousands of protesters outside of Congress after some were seen throwing rocks and other objects. Bullrich said more than 100 people were detained, and several were injured.

Football diehards team up with Argentine retirees to protest pension reform
Buenos Aires retirees have held weekly protests demanding higher pensions, citing a precarious standard of living. [Luis Robayo/AFP]
Football diehards team up with Argentine retirees to protest pension reform
While previous demonstrations involved minor incidents, including tear gas use against the elderly, Wednesday's protest was unprecedented in scale. [Luis Robayo/AFP]
Football diehards team up with Argentine retirees to protest pension reform
A woman shouts slogans in front of the police. [Luis Robayo/AFP]
Football diehards team up with Argentine retirees to protest pension reform
In an unprecedented show of unity, fans from Boca Juniors, River Plate and other Argentinian football clubs joined pensioners who gather outside Congress every Wednesday. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Football diehards team up with Argentine retirees to protest pension reform
For the past week, calls to support the pensioners' demands have been circulating with a video from 1992 of Maradona stating: "You have to be a real coward not to defend retirees." [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Football diehards team up with Argentine retirees to protest pension reform
Riot police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon to try to disperse protesters. [Emiliano Lasalvia/AFP]
Football diehards team up with Argentine retirees to protest pension reform
A resolution published by Argentina's Ministry of Security bans anyone who engages in violent behaviour, or disrupts security, traffic, or public order from entering football stadiums. [Emiliano Lasalvia/AFP]