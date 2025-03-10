A ruling by Romania’s central election authority to disqualify pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu from running in May’s presidential election rerun has prompted protests.

In a detailed decision released late on Sunday, the election authority cited the court’s previous ruling as grounds for its decision, stating that Georgescu failed to adhere to ballot regulations.

The decision threatens to intensify a constitutional crisis in the NATO and European Union member state, as well as contributing to the increasingly shaky relations between Europe and the United States.

“It is inadmissible, when rerunning the election, to assert that the same individual meets the requirements to assume the presidency,” the authority said.

The disqualification decision prompted unrest in the capital Bucharest. Hundreds of Georgescu supporters gathered outside the election bureau on Sunday night, chanting “Thieves!” and “Traitors!”

Clashes erupted as protesters hurled rocks, overturned vehicles, and set rubbish bins ablaze. Riot police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The disqualification comes after Romania’s constitutional court annulled the presidential election in December, citing allegations of Russian interference in Georgescu’s favour.

The cancelled vote has placed Romania at the centre of a deepening rift between the administration of United States President Donald Trump and European leaders over the meaning and protection of democratic values.

Trump administration figures have framed the court’s annulment of the December election as evidence of European governments stifling political dissent. European diplomats have voiced support for the independence of Romania’s judiciary.

Georgescu has leaned into the growing controversy, posting in English on X: “A direct blow to the heart of democracy worldwide! Europe is now a dictatorship, Romania is under tyranny!”

Sunday’s ruling was passed by a margin of 10 to four, with the election authority comprising supreme court judges and representatives of political parties.

However, the decision is not final and can be contested in the constitutional court.

The controversy surrounding Calin Georgescu extends beyond the election. He is under criminal investigation for several charges, including participation in a fascist organisation and providing false information about campaign financing.