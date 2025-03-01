Many of the more than 1.8 billion Muslims across the world have begun fasting for the holy month of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia and most other Middle Eastern states welcomed the start of Ramadan late on Friday after the crescent moon was sighted in the kingdom, which is home to Islam’s two holiest sites.

“The Supreme Court has decided that tomorrow, Saturday, is the first day of the month of [Ramadan],” the official Saudi Press Agency posted on X on Friday.

Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Libya, Sudan and Tunisia announced they too would begin the daytime fast on Saturday as well as in the Palestinian territory of war-torn Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Sunni Muslims in Lebanon also began fasting on Saturday.

The office of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and Iraq’s top Shia cleric, Ali al-Sistani, declared Sunday as the first day of Ramadan.

Morocco will also start observing the daytime fast from Sunday, its Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced.

In Pakistan and India, the moon sighting will take place on Saturday evening with fasting expected to follow on Sunday.

And in Southeast Asia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, Indonesia, began Ramadan on Saturday while neighbouring countries like Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines will usher in the month on Sunday.

Observing the Ramadan fast is one of the five pillars of Islam, requiring believers to abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex during daylight hours. Observant Muslims are also encouraged to donate to the poor.