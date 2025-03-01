In Pictures

Saudi Arabia, other Muslim countries welcome start of Ramadan

Hundreds of millions of Muslims begin the holy month of fasting this weekend.

Saudi men look to spot the first crescent of the moon marking the start of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the southern Saudi city of Hautat Sudair, on February 28, 2025. Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbours on February 28 announced that the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan would begin the following day. (Photo by Abdullah Emad / AFP)
Saudi men look up to spot the first crescent of the moon marking the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in the southern city of Hautat Sudair. [Abdullah Emad/AFP]
Published On 1 Mar 2025

Many of the more than 1.8 billion Muslims across the world have begun fasting for the holy month of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia and most other Middle Eastern states welcomed the start of Ramadan late on Friday after the crescent moon was sighted in the kingdom, which is home to Islam’s two holiest sites.

“The Supreme Court has decided that tomorrow, Saturday, is the first day of the month of [Ramadan],” the official Saudi Press Agency posted on X on Friday.

Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Libya, Sudan and Tunisia announced they too would begin the daytime fast on Saturday as well as in the Palestinian territory of war-torn Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Sunni Muslims in Lebanon also began fasting on Saturday.

The office of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and Iraq’s top Shia cleric, Ali al-Sistani, declared Sunday as the first day of Ramadan.

Morocco will also start observing the daytime fast from Sunday, its Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced.

In Pakistan and India, the moon sighting will take place on Saturday evening with fasting expected to follow on Sunday.

And in Southeast Asia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, Indonesia, began Ramadan on Saturday while neighbouring countries like Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines will usher in the month on Sunday.

Observing the Ramadan fast is one of the five pillars of Islam, requiring believers to abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex during daylight hours. Observant Muslims are also encouraged to donate to the poor.

epa11931185 Palestinians hang decorations next to their destroyed homes in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 28 February 2025. The first day of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is expected to fall on 01 or 02 March 2025, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan by praying at night and abstaining from food and drink between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, and the first verse of the Quran is believed to have been revealed during the last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
Palestinians hang decorations next to their destroyed homes in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Haitham Imad/EPA]
Palestinian devotees perform an evening prayer known as 'Tarawih' in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on February 28, 2025, on the eve of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbours on February 28 announced that the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan would begin the following day. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Palestinians perform an evening prayer known as tarawih at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem before Ramadan begins. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Indonesian Muslim women take part in the evening mass prayers called "Tarawih" on the first night of holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Grand Mosque of Istiqlal in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Worshippers take part in the tarawih evening mass prayer at the Grand Mosque of Istiqlal in Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country in the world. [Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]
Muslim worshipers perform evening prayers called "Tarawih" during the eve of the first night of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
On the evening before fasting begins, worshippers join in the evening prayers at Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, Egypt. [Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]
People look for the position of the moon to determine the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at Mount Qasioun in Damascus, Syria February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Using telescopes, people look for the position of the moon to determine the start of the month of Ramadan at Mount Qasioun in Damascus, Syria. [Khalil Ashawi/Reuters]
Worshippers attend Friday prayers ahead of the beginning of Ramadan at the London Islamic Cultural Society mosque in London, Britain February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Worshippers attend Friday prayers before the start of Ramadan at the London Islamic Cultural Society mosque in the United Kingdom. [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
Kyrgyz Muslim worshippers pray inside the Abdulkarim Satuq Bughra Khan Mosque during the start of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Bishkek on February 28, 2025. Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbours on February 28 announced that the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan would begin the following day. Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's two holiest sites, was joined by the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in declaring the sighting of the crescent moon that heralds Ramadan. (Photo by VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO / AFP)
Kyrgyz Muslims pray inside the Abdulkarim Satuq Bughra Khan Mosque in Bishkek. [Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP]
Worshippers perform a night prayer called 'Tarawih' during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, at the Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Thousands of Muslims perform prayers on the eve of Ramadan inside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkiye. [Emrah Gurel/AP]