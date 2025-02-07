In Pictures

Strong winds and heavy rain pummelling Gaza’s survivors

Winter weather conditions are worsening the plight of Palestinians sheltering among the enclave’s ruins.

Palestinians shelter from the bad weather in makeshift tents in Khan Younis, Gaza. [Hani Alshaer/Anadolu]
Published On 7 Feb 2025

Frigid winds have blown down tents in the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of thousands of people remain homeless amid the two-week-old ceasefire.

Palestinians in the territory are enduring their second cold, wet winter since Israel’s war on Gaza started in October 2023.

Strong winds and rain are adding to people’s suffering, with thousands of families living in worn-out tents after their homes were destroyed in the bombardment.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect last month, pausing Israel’s 15-month assault. But most people found their homes destroyed or heavily damaged.

Families have since struggled to find shelter amid mounds of debris and destruction across the besieged enclave.

Authorities are pleading for temporary shelters to be allowed in, calling it the most pressing humanitarian need.

“Despite the tragedy we are living, despite the rain and the very bad weather, people are staying under no roof,” Qassem Abu Hassoun told Al Jazeera.

“Which means that people are hanging on to their country, their land. People are hanging on to even one grain of sand.”

Anwar Hellis called the struggle “more difficult for us than displacement”.

“We woke up at night and found our tents destroyed above us due to the wind and our clothes and food were filled with sand,” he said.

Reporting from Gaza City, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud said the weather had forced many Palestinians to leave a makeshift encampment in the western part of the city.

Basic supplies such as warm clothing also are not widely available.

“People here are not only lacking shelter but also the very essential supplies that provide them some warmth and protection,” Mahmoud said.

A spokesperson for the Gaza City municipality told Al Jazeera that the city did not have enough resources to help the displaced amid the storm, adding that sewage and rainwater had entered hundreds of tents and shelters. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]
Abu Dhaka, who returned to his home in the city of Khan Younis after the ceasefire, shelters among the rubble of his house with his family in Khan Younis. [Doaa Albaz/Anadolu]
Speaking to Al Jazeera from a makeshift encampment in the courtyard of a school in Gaza City, Mahmoud Riyad Khalil al-Fayoumi said he has been living in a tent alongside three other families. “The blankets are very wet,” said al-Fayoumi, explaining that he has sent his two-month-old baby and his brother, who has a spinal cord injury, to stay elsewhere due to the harsh weather conditions. [Ali Jadallah /Anadolu]
In its latest update, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said with more than 500,000 people returning to north Gaza, “the need for food, water, tents and shelter materials in that area remains critical”. [Hani Alshaer/Anadolu]
Despite increased deliveries of humanitarian aid since the ceasefire took hold on January 19, assistance with shelter has been limited. [Hani Alshaer/Anadolu]
Earlier this week, the Gaza Government Media Office accused Israel of restricting the flow of aid and shelters into the territory. [Doaa Albaz/ Anadolu]
A UNICEF official warned that people in Gaza are ill-equipped to withstand the cold weather because they have lost so much during the war. [Hani Alshaer/ Anadolu]
“This is more difficult to us than displacement,” said Anwar Hellis in Deir el-Balah. “We woke up at night and found our tents destroyed due to the wind. Our clothes and food were filled with sand.” [Ali Jadallah/ Anadolu]
In southern Gaza, the Rafah municipality has called for 40,000 additional tents and emergency shelters for residents. The city is still hosting thousands of displaced people whose homes have been destroyed in other areas. [Hani Alshaer /Anadolu]