Gaza transformed into rubble-strewn wasteland after Israeli bombardment

It could take at least 15 years to clear Gaza’s rubble, with 100 trucks working full time, says the United Nations.

Israeli bombardment leaves Gaza neighborhoods in rubble-strewn wastelands
A Palestinian flag flutters amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during the Israeli offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Published On 5 Feb 2025

Israeli bombardment and ground operations in Gaza have transformed entire neighbourhoods into rubble-strewn wastelands, with blackened shells of buildings and mounds of debris stretching out in all directions.

Major roads have been ploughed up. Critical water and electricity infrastructure is in ruins. Most hospitals no longer function.

The United Nations says that it could take more than 350 years to rebuild if the blockade remains.

The full extent of the damage will only be known when the fighting ends and inspectors have full access to the territory.

The most heavily destroyed part of Gaza, in the north, had been sealed off and largely depopulated by Israeli forces in an operation that began in early October.

Using satellite data, the United Nations estimated last month that 69 percent of the structures in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed, including at least 245,000 homes.

The World Bank estimated $18.5bn in damage – nearly the combined economic output of the West Bank and Gaza in 2022 – from just the first four months of the war.

Before anything can be rebuilt, the rubble must be removed – a staggering task in itself.

The UN estimates that the war has littered Gaza with at least 50 million tonnes of rubble – roughly 12 times the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza. With more than 100 trucks working full time, it would take more than 15 years to clear the rubble, and there is little open space in the narrow coastal territory that is home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.

Palestinians walk past the rubble of buildings destroyed during the Israeli offensive in Rafah. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Naseem (right), 22, Abdulrahman (left), 8, and Mohammed, 5, who were forcibly displaced with their family to the southern part of Gaza on Israel's orders during the war, search for their belongings amid the rubble of their destroyed house, after returning to it amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
A Palestinian man sits in front of a destroyed building in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Palestinians gather outside a building destroyed during the Israeli offensive in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Ismael Mohammed, 47, and his family, who were forcibly displaced to the southern part of Gaza on Israel's orders during the war, rest on a road as they return to their destroyed house in Gaza City. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
A Palestinian man walks with crutches past the rubble of buildings destroyed during the Israeli offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
A Palestinian man walks through the ruins of his house where he has set up a shelter. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
A Palestinian man rides a bicycle past the rubble of a house destroyed in the southern Gaza Strip. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Trucks carrying aid move in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. [Hussam Al-Masri/Reuters]