As Ukraine enters its fourth year of the war, vulnerable displaced Ukrainians are forced to make agonising decisions – either stay far from home with diminishing aid, limited job prospects, and rising living costs, or return to the most intense conflict-affected areas where safety and essential services remain almost non-existent.

It is estimated that about 1.6 million individuals have made this hard decision and returned to areas within 30km (19 miles) of front lines since February 2022, despite the ongoing violence and insecurity.

People who have been displaced for many months, or even years, are showing worrying signs of struggling to cope while away from home. After three years, many have little left to sell, and families and friends can no longer support one another.

Many displaced people in Ukraine have exhausted almost all of their savings and are increasingly accumulating debt. For many, the only option available is to return to their homes – even if they are damaged and close to the front lines.

Advertisement

The situation in areas that are heavily affected by the war is worse than ever. More and more people are struggling to provide food, water, and medicines for their families in places where it is increasingly dangerous for humanitarians to work.

Constant shelling and attacks limit the provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance while posing a constant threat to those living there. A majority of those living close to the front line are elderly people, who accounted for nearly half of civilian deaths in frontline areas in 2024.

Humanitarian assistance represents a lifeline for those who are in urgent need of support, but this lifeline is now at risk, with increased uncertainty around US funding disrupting essential aid, especially in frontline areas.

Meet some of those who have made the difficult choice to return, those who never left, and some who stayed until the last minute.

*This photo essay is provided by the Norwegian Refugee Council