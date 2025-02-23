In Pictures

Mourners attend former Hezbollah leader Nasrallah’s funeral in Lebanon

Dressed in black, some waving Hezbollah flags or carrying portraits of Nasrallah, thousands flock to stadium in Beirut.

A person holds up a flag with a picture of the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
A mourner holds up a flag with a picture of the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. [Mohammed Yassin/Reuters]
Published On 23 Feb 2025

Tens of thousands of people packed into a stadium in Beirut to attend the funeral of Hezbollah’s former leader, nearly five months after he was killed in an Israeli air attack on a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital.

Hassan Nasrallah, the group’s leader for more than 30 years and one of its founders, was killed in September last year when Israel’s air force dropped more than 80 bombs on the group’s main operations room.

Mourners dressed in black, some waving Hezbollah flags or carrying portraits of Nasrallah, flocked to the mass funeral, delayed because of security concerns. Many men, women and children from Lebanon and beyond walked on foot in the biting cold to reach the site of the ceremony.

Giant portraits of Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine – Nasrallah’s chosen successor killed in another Israeli air raid before he could assume the post – were plastered on walls and bridges across south Beirut. The two had temporarily been buried in secret locations.

Senior Hezbollah official Ali Daamoush told reporters about 800 personalities from 65 countries would attend the funeral, in addition to thousands of individuals and activists from around the world.

Nasrallah will be laid to rest later on Sunday in Beirut, while Safieddine will be laid to rest in his hometown in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah placed giant screens along the airport road and outside the stadium for people who would not get a space inside to watch the funeral. Tight security measures include the closure of main roads in the area of the funeral and the halting of flights to and from Beirut airport for four hours. The Lebanese army and police are on alert, and the use of drones in Beirut and its suburbs during the day has been banned.

Hours before the funeral’s start, the Israeli military launched a series of attacks in southern Lebanon.

People walk together to attend the public funeral ceremony for former Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, who were killed in Israeli airstrikes last year, Beirut, Lebanon February 23, 2025. [Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]
People walk together to attend the public funeral ceremony. [Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]
Hassan Nasrallah was killed when Israeli forces dropped more than 80 bombs on the group’s main operations room in September last year. [Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]
Nasrallah will be laid to rest later on Sunday at a site near Beirut airport. [Mohammed Yassin/Reuters]
Mourners gather on the day of a public funeral ceremony for Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, in Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, Beirut. [Mohammed Yassin/Reuters]
A person with the Hezbollah flag draped over his shoulders looks on during the public funeral ceremony in Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium. [Mohammed Yassin/Reuters]
People gather during the public funeral ceremony. [Ali Hankir/Reuters]
Mourners hold pictures of Hezbollah's former leader Hassan Nasrallah. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
A vehicle carries the coffins of former Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine during a funeral ceremony in Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium. [Reuters]
Hezbollah supporters chant slogans during the funeral procession. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
The coffins of former Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine. [Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters]
Crowds gather to watch the public funeral ceremony. [Ali Allouch/Reuters]