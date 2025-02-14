In Pictures

Displaced Palestinians wait for aid amid the rubble of Gaza’s destruction

Aid groups warn that Israel blocking essential supplies to rebuild homes is worsening Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

Palestinians gather near a fire surrounded by the rubble of destroyed buildings at Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Published On 14 Feb 2025

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who were forcibly displaced are living amid the rubble of their destroyed homes, waiting for Israel to allow entry of prefabricated temporary homes stuck at the border with Egypt, which were promised under the terms of the ceasefire.

Israel is only allowing in aid trucks carrying food, water, medical supplies and blankets. But it is blocking the entry of heavy machinery and mobile houses which are still lined up on the Egyptian side of the border.

“It is not quite enough for civilians who are suffering from a very drastic humanitarian situation,” said Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Rafah in southern Gaza.

A recent update from the United Nations aid coordination office said nearly one million displaced Palestinians are living in “substandard tents or makeshift shelters, with families resorting to sewing old rice sacks together for basic cover”.

For those displaced Palestinians returning home, the streets are hard to walk on or drive vehicles over because of the rubble and rocks from destroyed neighbourhoods.

“Bulldozers and trucks are much needed now to start the process of clearing areas, including much of the Gaza Strip, with close to 80 percent of it now under rubble,” said Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, also reporting from Rafah.

A Palestinian girl looks out from the ruins of her family's destroyed house where she takes shelter in Jabalia refugee camp. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
A senior UN official has likened the devastation in the Gaza Strip to “a massive earthquake” and said efforts must be made to avoid a continuing “humanitarian catastrophe”. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Families, including young children and the elderly, sleep on cold dirt or cement floors without insulation, increasing their risk of infection and illness. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
In Gaza, families are returning to their neighbourhoods only to find them unrecognisable. [Mahmoud Issa /Reuters]
Life in Gaza is a relentless fight for survival as food is scarce, clean water is a luxury, and medical care is almost nonexistent. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Palestinians ride a donkey-drawn cart past damaged houses in northern Gaza. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Gaza’s Health Ministry has confirmed 48,239 deaths in Israel’s war on Gaza while 111,676 people have been wounded. The Government Media Office has updated its death toll to at least 61,709 people, saying thousands missing under the rubble are now presumed dead. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]