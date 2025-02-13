In Pictures

Lantern Festival celebrated with lights, rice dumplings in Taiwan and China

Lanterns in Taiwan symbolise peace and prosperity, originating to signal safety from bandits.

Thousands in Taiwan and China celebrate the Lantern Festival
A woman takes photos near lanterns at the Lantern Festival during Yuanxiao, the 15th day of the Lunar New Year in Beijing [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Published On 13 Feb 2025

Thousands of people in Taiwan and China celebrated the Lantern Festival by releasing paper lanterns into the night sky, visiting light installations and snacking on glutinous rice dumplings.

The Chinese Lantern Festival marks the end of Chinese New Year celebrations and symbolises the coming of spring.

At the Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival in northern Taiwan, thousands lined up in the rain to light up and observe wish lanterns.

Villagers in Taiwan started using paper lanterns more than a century ago to signify to others it was safe to return after bandits raided their communities. Today, the lanterns carry hopes of peace and prosperity in the New Year.

A total of nine waves of lantern releases were interspersed with music and dance performances as part of the festival. The stars of the show were a pair of 3.6-metre (12-foot) pink and golden snake-shaped lanterns, in a nod to the Year of the Snake.

People in China also celebrated the Lantern Festival, although no officially organised event there sees the release of large amounts of paper lanterns.

Instead, Beijing residents queued for glutinous rice dumplings – the festival’s most sought-after snack – and visited light shows across the city. The largest among them, at the Beijing Garden Expo Park, in the city’s suburbs, displayed more than 10,000 installations of various sizes and designs.

Some installations were up to 18 metres (60 feet) tall and depicted everything from cultural landmarks to traditional symbols such as the God of Fortune, dragons and phoenixes to modern interpretations, such as a cyberpunk-style Beijing opera headdress.

People participate in an art parade to mark lantern festival in Luliang, northern China
People participate in an art parade to mark lantern festival in Luliang, northern China's Shanxi province. [Adek Berry/AFP]
The God of Fortune leads a parade to offer blessings at the Lantern Festival. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
People release sky lanterns in hopes of good fortune and prosperity in the traditional Lantern Festival in the Pingxi district of New Taipei City, Taiwan. [Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo]
Visitors collect free lanterns at a Lantern Festival. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
A child tries to guess lantern riddles, a tradition activity at the Lantern Festival during Yuanxiao. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Chinese opera performers wait in the cold backstage before a show for Lantern Festival in Beijing. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
People prepare to release two sky lanterns in the shape of a snake in the traditional Lantern Festival in the Pingxi district of New Taipei City, Taiwan. [Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo]
A worker at the Jinfang Snacks Shop makes yuanxiao, a traditional Chinese food made with glutinous rice flour and sweet fillings. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Residents line up to buy yuanxiao, a traditional Chinese food made with glutinous rice flour and sweet fillings consumed as part of the Lantern Festival celebrations, at the Jinfang Snacks Shop in Beijing. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]