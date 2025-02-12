In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Fear and condemnation in Gaza as Israel threatens to resume war

Hamas says it’s committed to ceasefire despite Israeli threat to resume ‘intense fighting’ in Gaza if captives are not released.

Israel threatens to resume Gaza war
A Palestinian family cooks on a fire beside their tent, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabalia, the Gaza Strip. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Published On 12 Feb 2025

Israel has threatened to resume “intense fighting” in Gaza if captives are not released this weekend, while Hamas insists it remains committed to the ceasefire deal and accuses Israel of violating it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF [Israeli military] will resume intense fighting until Hamas is decisively defeated.”

His threat echoed that of US President Donald Trump who on Monday said “hell” would break loose if Hamas failed to release “all” Israeli captives by Saturday.

A Hamas official quoted by Reuters news agency said the captives could be brought home only if the ceasefire was respected, dismissing the “language of threats” by Trump.

“Trump must remember there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties, and this is the only way to bring back the prisoners. The language of threats has no value and only complicates matters,” senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said.

Advertisement

The possibility of a resumption of fighting in Gaza has triggered wide-scale condemnation and fear among Palestinians. In Israel’s 15-month attack on Gaza, at least 48,219 Palestinians have been confirmed killed and 111,665 wounded, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

The Gaza Government Media Office has updated the death toll to at least 61,709 because about 14,000 missing people trapped under the rubble of Gaza’s buildings are now presumed dead.

Israel threatens to resume Gaza war
Netanyahu's statement about the possible resumption of fighting in Gaza has triggered wide-scale condemnation and fear among Palestinians. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Israel threatens to resume Gaza war
The Palestinians, trying to rebuild their lives amid rubble and ruin, understand the scale of destruction that would result from renewed Israeli attacks. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Israel threatens to resume Gaza war
Palestinians in Gaza, struggling for food, water and medicines, say the situation is extremely fragile on the ground. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Israel threatens to resume Gaza war
People in Gaza, especially those who have returned to the north of the Strip, are anxious that they will be displaced again if war resumes. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Israel threatens to resume Gaza war
Palestinians are asking whether Israel is going to divide the Gaza Strip again, take control of the so-called Netzarim Corridor and invade more densely populated areas. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Israel threatens to resume Gaza war
Displaced Palestinians, carrying their belongings in vehicles, wait at a security checkpoint at the Netzarim Corridor while traveling from central Gaza to their homes in the north. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Israel threatens to resume Gaza war
Palestinians stand in the rubble of their homes, covered with sheets as makeshift walls, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabalia, the Gaza Strip. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Israel threatens to resume Gaza war
More than 30 independent UN human rights experts have issued a joint statement condemning the "shocking threats" by Trump to "take over" and "own" Gaza. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Israel threatens to resume Gaza war
More than 500,000 Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza since the ceasefire deal came into effect last month. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]