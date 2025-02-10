In Pictures

Returning home to Tal Rifaat, Syrians find ruins and rubble

Tal Rifaat’s returnees grapple with extensive war damage, crumbling infrastructure, and a need for extensive rebuilding.

Syrians returning to the town of Tel Rifaat find homes in ruins and underground tunnels
Omar Badran, 60, removes rubble from the back yard of his damaged home in the town of Tal Rifaat in the Aleppo region of northern Syria. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Published On 10 Feb 2025

Streets strewn with rubble and piles of ruins where their homes once stood.

This is what displaced residents are confronted with upon returning to their town of Tal Rifaat in northern Syria, a crucial battleground in the conflict between Syrian Kurdish fighters and Turkish armed groups.

During Syria’s war, Tal Rifaat became part of the repeated cycles of fighting and displacement that have played out since antigovernment protests erupted in the country in 2011.

Syrian Kurdish forces took control of the town in 2016, displacing most of its population. In other places, like the town of Afrin, Kurdish residents were displaced after Turkish-backed forces took control, and many fled to Tal Rifaat.

In December last year, during a lightning offensive by opposition fighters that led to the removal of President Bashar al-Assad, the tables were turned again as Turkish-backed forces seized Tal Rifaat from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF.

Signs of hurried departures are visible everywhere — abandoned belongings, scattered debris, and makeshift barricades hastily dismantled.

Still, the people of Tal Rifaat say they are busy clearing the rubble and getting their lives back on track.

A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen through an opening to tunnels built by the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Two girls walk past destroyed homes in Tal Rifaat. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Workers eat breakfast next to a home under construction. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Those who have returned to Tal Rifaat have been met with an unexpected discovery — a vast network of underground tunnels that local authorities say were dug when the SDF controlled the area. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Built for military use, the tunnel network runs beneath homes, schools, and public buildings, weakening the structures on the ground above. Some walls have cracked, and what remains lies on an unstable foundation, making reconstruction even more difficult, adding to the challenges of rebuilding the town. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Inside their homes, returning families are met with further signs of loss. Doors hang from broken hinges, walls are scarred by neglect, and rooms have been stripped of essentials - wiring, plumbing, even furniture. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
A street vendor displays fruit for sale in Tal Rifaat. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Men, one smoking a hookah, sit outside a shop. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Two girls walk past destroyed homes in Tal Rifaat. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]