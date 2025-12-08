In Pictures

Syrians celebrate anniversary of Bashar al-Assad’s fall

The country marks one year since the overthrow of the al-Assad dynasty’s repressive 50-year rule.

People celebrate and wave Syrian flags.
People celebrate as they wait for a parade by the Syrian army marking the first anniversary of the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]

By News Agencies

Published On 8 Dec 2025

Syrians are celebrating the anniversary of the overthrow of the al-Assad dynasty’s repressive 50-year rule.

The country heralded the end of Bashar al-Assad’s reign on Monday. However, Syria is left facing a significant challenge to heal following 14 years of civil war.

Al-Assad’s downfall came as a shock, even to the rebels who unseated him.

In late November 2024, groups in the country’s northwest – led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a rebel group whose then leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is now the country’s interim president – launched an offensive on the city of Aleppo, aiming to recapture it from the al-Assad government’s forces.

They were startled when the Syrian army collapsed with little resistance, first in Aleppo, then in the key cities of Hama and Homs. That left the road to Damascus open.

Meanwhile, rebel groups in the south mobilised to mount their own push towards the capital.

The rebels seized Damascus on December 8, while al-Assad was whisked away by Russian forces. He remains in exile in Moscow.

However, his longtime ally did not intervene militarily to defend him. Instead, Moscow has established ties with Syria’s new rulers, while maintaining its military bases on the coast.

The Syrian war that erupted in 2011 killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions, driving about five million into neighbouring countries as refugees.

The United Nations refugee agency said on Monday that some 1.2 million refugees, along with 1.9 million internally displaced people, had returned home since al-Assad was toppled, but warned that a decline in global funding for UN programmes and aid agencies could deter others.

Still, Syria’s central bank governor said last week that the return of about 1.5 million refugees was helping to boost economic growth.

Two boys walk down a street carrying Syrian flags in the war-damaged Damascus suburb of Darayya. [Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo]
Syrians celebrate the first anniversary of the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Damascus. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Wanted portraits of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad are displayed in the window of a coffeeshop in Damascus. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Syrian men wearing anonymous masks flash victory signs during celebrations in Damascus. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
A girl sits on a machinegun as visitors tour the "Syrian Revolution Military Exhibition" in Damascus. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Syrians shout slogans and wave flags outside the Umayyad Mosque before a prayer held in the lead-up to celebrations marking the anniversary. [Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo]
Riot police stand in formation before a parade by the new Syrian army in Damascus. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
A girl takes a selfie with soldiers of the new Syrian army. [Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo]
A woman waves the Syrian flag as members of the army stand in formation during a military parade in Damascus. [Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo]
People watch and film as fighters from the new Syrian army march during celebrations marking the first anniversary of the ousting of former President Bashar Assad in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
People watch the Syrian army march during a military parade marking the anniversary. [Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo]