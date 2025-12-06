In Pictures

Chad struggles as new Sudanese refugees strain resources and infrastructure

Sudan’s civil war drives millions from their homes, creating an unparalleled humanitarian emergency in the region.

Ikram Abdalkareem and her mother escaped Sudan with nothing but the clothes on their backs. [Ala Kheir/UNHCR]

By Ala Kheir

Published On 6 Dec 2025

Farchana refugee settlement, Chad – The Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF) capture of el-Fasher, North Darfur state’s capital, has triggered a fresh wave of violence, destruction and displacement in Sudan’s devastating civil war.

This 30-month conflict between the paramilitary group and the government-aligned Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, displacing nearly 12 million people.

Thousands escaping the recent violence are seeking refuge in Chad, which already hosts more than 880,000 Sudanese refugees. Though now safe from immediate danger, many refugees struggle to survive as humanitarian funding continues to decrease.

Chad currently shelters almost 1.3 million forcibly displaced persons, including at least 760,000 Sudanese refugees who have arrived since April 2023. This massive influx, mostly women and children, strains a country already battling economic weakness, conflict and extreme weather events.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) collaborates with Chad’s government to coordinate humanitarian operations, transfer refugees from border areas to established facilities, and provide essential protection services and aid, including water, shelter, food and medical provisions. Work continues to move more than 237,000 refugees from temporary settlements near Adre to locations with better healthcare and educational access.

The malnutrition ward at the Farchana Hospital is currently treating at least 80 infants and children who need urgent care. These young patients receive continuous monitoring and specialised nutritional therapy throughout their recovery. However, funding for this vital programme will expire by late 2025, putting countless vulnerable children at risk.

“We need a lot of support to provide enough medicine for both refugees and the host community. The number of people here is overwhelming, and seasonal diseases and outbreaks make the situation even more difficult,” said Mohamed Ibrahim, a pharmacist from Al Jazeera state in central Sudan, who fled the war with his wife and children and now works at the Farchana Hospital. With resources severely limited, he becomes increasingly concerned about his fellow refugees’ health.

Water demand in the Farchana refugee settlement has risen dramatically. The dry conditions and ongoing arrival of new refugees from Sudan have worsened these shortages, with at least 41,000 new refugees arriving in 2025 alone.

This photo essay was provided by UNHCR

Sudanese refugees cluster beneath trees and within improvised shelters at a temporary settlement in Koulbous, Chad, along the Sudan border. They seek respite from the sun after escaping the persistent conflict that began in Sudan in April 2023. [Ala Kheir/UNHCR]
The demand for water in the Farchana refugee settlement has increased dramatically. [Ala Kheir/UNHCR]
Mohamed Ibrahim, a pharmacist originally from central Sudan, escaped the conflict with his family and currently works at Farchana Hospital. As resources and personnel become critically scarce, he grows increasingly worried about the wellbeing of his fellow refugees in the settlement. [Ala Kheir/UNHCR]
The malnutrition centre at Farchana Hospital is currently providing critical care to at least 80 infants and children who require urgent medical support. [Ala Kheir/UNHCR]
Lab technician Ismail Babikr Abbas Hassan draws a blood sample from Sudanese refugee, Anwar Abdaalrasoul. [Ala Kheir/UNHCR]
Farchana refugee settlement houses more than 22,000 Sudanese refugees, including some who have lived there since their initial displacement during the 2003 Darfur conflict. [Ala Kheir/UNHCR]
Dr Alsadig Ahmed Hamed Yahya has served at Farchana Hospital since 2013, following his education funded by a UNHCR scholarship. While passionate about his role, he emphasizes the critical importance of expanding the medical staff to sustain healthcare services throughout the camp. [Ala Kheir/UNHCR]
Little Amna Ishag remains under the careful observation of health professionals at the malnutrition centre. Her mother, Hawa, keeps a vigilant eye as Amna receives the essential nutrition needed for her recovery. [Ala Kheir/UNHCR]
Among the more than 80 children currently receiving care at the clinic is one-year-old Ayub, who suffers from acute malnutrition. [Ala Kheir/UNHCR]
The malnutrition clinic at Farchana Hospital offers specialised meals and nutritional formulas for infants and children. However, without immediate funding, the facility faces closure by late 2025. [Ala Kheir/UNHCR]
At her residence in Farchana Refugee Settlement, Sudanese psychiatrist Nidal Shamsaldin expresses her commitment to helping other refugees recover from trauma. "My knowledge of mental health is what kept me stable," she says. "Many people around me went through even more traumatic experiences. Working here at the hospital allows me to support them — especially families who don't know how to cope with psychological struggles." [Ala Kheir/UNHCR]
Children gather water from a nearby river, a critical resource facing increasing strain. The combination of drier weather and the continuous surge of refugees from Sudan has intensified water shortages to alarming levels. [Ala Kheir/UNHCR]
Established in January 2004, Farchana refugee camp in eastern Chad lies less than 100km from Adre, near the Sudanese border. The camp was created to provide shelter for refugees escaping the Darfur conflict. [Ala Kheir/UNHCR]