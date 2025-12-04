In Pictures

Gallery|Weather

Survivors recall terror of landslides from North Sumatra cyclone

Cyclone-induced floods and landslides flatten homes in North Sumatra, leaving families fearing every noise and hoping for safer futures.

Many survivors are looking for their missing loved ones. Some were carried away by floodwaters, others buried under the mud.
Many survivors are looking for their missing loved ones. Some were carried away by floodwaters, others were buried under the mud. [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]

By Jessica Washington

Published On 4 Dec 2025

Save

North Tapanuli, North Sumatra – Sri Yuni Pardede, 20, was with her family at home when a thunderous crash jolted them awake at 2:30am (09:30 GMT). “My mother-in-law said it was just thunder. I said, ‘No, the house is shaking.’ Not long after, boulders came crashing down,” she recalled.

“My younger sibling was staying over. When the landslide happened, I kicked him to wake him up. If we had all been sleeping, we would have died in that house.” Grabbing her daughter, Eleanor, Sri fled to the nearby church. From the hilltop, they watched in horror as another landslide completely destroyed their home.

For a week now, the family has taken refuge at the church alongside hundreds of other displaced victims. The cyclone-triggered floods and landslides have killed at least 770 people, according to government data, with 463 people still missing.

“Praise God, we were all saved. Our belongings can be replaced, what matters is that the children and everyone else survived,” she said. The trauma, however, lingers. “Whenever I hear a sound, like a door opening or closing, I get scared. Any loud noise shocks me. On our first day at the church, I heard the noise of a helicopter. I screamed; ‘We’re going to die!’ I nearly fainted because I thought it was another landslide.”

Sri hopes for government assistance with relocation. “We cannot return there. We don’t want to live there any more. We are too traumatised,” she explained.

Being out of their home with a young child is not easy, Sri Yuni Pardede said. “We are not feeling well. There are many loud noises, and theres a lot of dust. My child has been sick lately. We don’t know what to do next, but at least we are grateful to still have life,” she said.
Being out of their home with a young child is not easy, Sri Yuni Pardede said. “We are not feeling well. There are many loud noises, and there's a lot of dust. My child has been sick lately. We don’t know what to do next, but at least we are grateful to still have life,” she said. [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Crews have been working to shift debris, to locate the bodies of some of the missing people. More than 460 people are still missing.
Crews have been working to shift debris, to locate the bodies of some of the missing people. More than 460 people are still missing. [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]
The floods and landslides mark the deadliest disaster in Indonesia since the 2018 earthquake and tsunami in Sulawesi.
The floods and landslides mark the deadliest disaster in Indonesia since the 2018 earthquake and tsunami in Sulawesi. [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]
Nani Sitinjak’s home of almost 20 years was destroyed in landslides and flash floods. “I saw the water coming from above. I even heard the person who died, calling for help. But we couldn’t help him because we were afraid we would get trapped too,” she said.
Nani Sitinjak’s home of almost 20 years was destroyed in landslides and flash floods. “I saw the water coming from above. I even heard the person who died, calling for help. But we couldn’t help him because we were afraid we would get trapped, too,” she said. [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]
This woman said all the products in her small store had been ruined or washed away. “I’m cleaning up by myself, no one Is helping because everyone is very busy with their own problems,” she said.
This woman said all the products in her small store had been ruined or washed away. “I’m cleaning up by myself, no one is helping because everyone is very busy with their own problems,” she said. [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]
At a church in North Tapanuli, women work together to prepare meals for the evacuees.  
At a church in North Tapanuli, women work together to prepare meals for the evacuees. [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Many people said they are too afraid to return to their villages, and they hope the government will help to relocate them.
Many people said they were too afraid to return to their villages, and they hope the government will help to relocate them. [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]
With no school in session for the children displaced by the disasters, they have found their own ways to pass the time.
With no school in session for the children displaced by the disasters, they have found their own ways to pass the time. [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]
The provinces of North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh have been hit hard by the floods and landslides. Rescuers have struggled to access some areas, with many roads and bridges damaged.
The provinces of North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh have been hit hard by the floods and landslides. Rescuers have struggled to access some areas, with many roads and bridges damaged. [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]
Heavy machinery is being used to shift debris and thick mud off roads, to clear access for personnel. But not all areas are well-equipped. Several regents in Aceh province have signed a letter, calling on the central government to give further assistance.
Heavy machinery is being used to shift debris and thick mud off roads, to clear access for personnel. But not all areas are well-equipped. Several regents in Aceh province have signed a letter, calling on the central government to provide further assistance. [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]
More than 2600 people were injured in the floods and landslides.
More than 2,600 people were injured in the floods and landslides. [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]
Indonesian think-tank CELIOS estimates the disasters will have an impact of more than $4 billion, encompassing damage to homes, road, bridges, loss of household income and agricultural production.
Indonesian think tank CELIOS estimates the disasters will have an economic impact of more than $4bn, encompassing damage to homes, roads, bridges, loss of household income and agricultural production. [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]
Indonesia’s disaster relief agency said teams are trying to speed up the distribution of aid. Many roads and bridges are damaged, making it difficult to reach some communities.
Indonesia’s disaster relief agency said teams are trying to speed up the distribution of aid. Many roads and bridges are damaged, making it difficult to reach some communities. [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]
These women from Central Tapanuli said they trekked three hours from their village to North Tapanuli just to get rice. They said no aid has yet reached their community.
These women from Central Tapanuli said they trekked three hours from their village to North Tapanuli just to get rice. They said no aid has yet reached their community. [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]