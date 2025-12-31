In Pictures

Bangladesh mourns Khaleda Zia in state funeral with massive crowds

Crowds flock to Dhaka’s streets to mourn the loss of the former prime minister, who led Bangladesh thrice.

Bangladesh mourns Khaleda Zia in state funeral with massive crowds
People gather to attend the funeral prayers for Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. [Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters]
Published On 31 Dec 2025

Bangladesh bade farewell to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in a state funeral that drew vast crowds mourning a towering political figure whose leadership shaped the nation for decades.

Zia, the first woman to serve as prime minister in the South Asian nation of 170 million people, died on Tuesday aged 80. Flags flew at half-mast across the country on Wednesday as thousands of security personnel lined Dhaka’s streets while her flag-draped coffin travelled through the capital.

Massive crowds gathered outside Bangladesh’s parliament building for the funeral prayers. People from Dhaka and beyond streamed towards Manik Mia Avenue, where the parliament building is located, since early morning to pay their last respects.

Retired government official Minhaz Uddin, 70, came despite never having voted for her. “I came here with my grandson, just to say goodbye to a veteran politician whose contributions will always be remembered,” he said, watching from behind a barbed wire barricade.

Zia entered politics following her husband’s death and rose to prominence opposing a military ruler who was ultimately ousted in a 1990 mass uprising. She first became prime minister in 1991 after a landslide victory when parliamentary democracy was introduced, and remained leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party until her death.

Known for her calm demeanour, Zia maintained a strong political rivalry with her archrival Sheikh Hasina, who led the Bangladesh Awami League party and ruled for 15 years before being ousted in a 2024 mass uprising.

Security was extensive, with authorities deploying approximately 10,000 personnel, including soldiers, to maintain order. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus’s interim government announced three days of mourning and declared Wednesday a public holiday to honour the three-time prime minister’s legacy.

Bangladesh mourns Khaleda Zia in state funeral with massive crowds
Security forces escort a flag-draped vehicle carrying the body of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in a convoy for her funeral in Dhaka. [Anik Rahman/Reuters]
Bangladesh mourns Khaleda Zia in state funeral with massive crowds
Supporters of Zia carry a wreath to mourn her death as they gather before the funeral. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
Zia's supporters and mourners arrive for the funeral in Dhaka. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
Zia’s supporters and mourners arrive for the funeral in Dhaka. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
BNP members mourn after the death of Zia. [EPA]
BNP members mourn after the death of Zia. [EPA]
Bangladesh mourns Khaleda Zia in state funeral with massive crowds
Flags were flown at half-mast, and thousands of security officers lined roads as Zia’s body was carried through the streets of Dhaka in a vehicle in the colours of the national flag. [Anik Rahman/Reuters]
Bangladesh mourns Khaleda Zia in state funeral with massive crowds
Thousands of BNP workers and leaders gathered to pay their respects to Bangladesh's first female prime minister. [EPA]
Supporters mourn her death as they gather before the funeral in Dhaka. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
Supporters mourn her death as they gather before the funeral in Dhaka. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
Bangladesh mourns Khaleda Zia in state funeral with massive crowds
Thousands of people gathered to attend funeral prayers outside the national parliament building in Dhaka. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP Photo]
Government officials and others attend funeral prayers. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP Photo]
Government officials and others attend funeral prayers. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP Photo]
Vendors sell BNP flags near the funeral venue. [Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters]
Vendors sell BNP flags near the funeral venue. [Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters]