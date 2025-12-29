In Pictures

Photos: Sporting moments of 2025 beyond the scoreboard

Witness the unforgettable sporting year of 2025, where athletes conquered challenges and created cherished memories.

Japan's Naomi Osaka competes against France's Caroline Garcia during their first-round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, Australia on January 13, 2025. [Edgar Su/Reuters]

By Showkat Shafi

Published On 29 Dec 2025

This photo collection captures some of the most spectacular and definitive sporting moments of 2025- raw emotions etched on athletes’ faces in the midst of intense competition as they experienced the full spectrum of triumph, frustration and also heartbreak.

The Tour de France delivered its signature human drama as cyclists battled through punishing mountain ascents that tested the limits of endurance.

Football witnessed several milestones. Qatar, building on its successful 2022 World Cup, hosted the Arab Cup to widespread celebration across the nation and beyond. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain finally secured their elusive Champions League title after years of pursuit.

England’s victory in the Women’s Euro 2025 championship captivated the nation, while the Indian women’s cricket team shattered barriers with their triumph.

These remarkable achievements represent merely a glimpse of 2025’s rich sporting tapestry, which enthralled millions around the world.

Canada's Erik Read competes in an alpine ski men's World Cup Giant Slalom event in Hafjell, Norway on March 15, 2025. [Gabriele Facciotti/AP Photo]
Baylor guard Jalen Celestine (32) is fouled by Mississippi State forward RJ Melendez during first-half action in the NCAA tournament's opening round, on March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States. [Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo]
Lone’er Kavanagh fights Felipe dos Santos during their flyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, on March 22, 2025. [Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters]
Australia's Danielle Scott during the warm-up before the Freestyle Skiing - FIS Freestyle World Championships - Women's Aerials event in St Moritz, Switzerland on March 30, 2025. [Claudia Greco/Reuters]
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after defeating Justin Rose in a playoff following the final round of the Masters golf tournament on April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Georgia, United States. [Matt Slocum/AP Photo]
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah takes a selfie with fans after securing the Premier League title following their match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, on April 27, 2025. [Phil Noble/Reuters]
Napoli players jubilantly hoist coach Antonio Conte skyward in celebration after securing the Serie A championship following their match against Cagliari at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy, on May 23, 2025. [Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters]
PSG team and staff celebrate amid smoke coloured in the French national tricolor during an open-top bus parade along the Champs-Elysees boulevard in Paris, France on June 1, 2025. [Sadak Souici/EPA]
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and teammate Andrew Robertson arrive for the funeral ceremony of Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car crash near Zamora, Spain. The service took place at the Chapel of the Resurrection in Gondomar, Portugal, on July 5, 2025. [Pedro Nunes/Reuters]
Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after winning the women’s singles final against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 7, 2025. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
Chelsea’s Reece James lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the FIFA Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States, on July 13, 2025, as President Donald Trump looks on. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
Spain's team performs during the team free final at the World Aquatics Championships at the World Aquatics Championships Arena in Singapore on July 20, 2025. [Hollie Adams/Reuters]
A general view shows spectators reacting as they watch riders in action during Stage 21 of the Tour de France, from Mantes-la-Ville to Paris, in Paris, France, on July 27, 2025. [Abdul Saboor/Reuters]
England's Leah Williamson, centre left, and Keira Walsh lift the trophy after winning the Women's Euro 2025 final football match between England and Spain at St Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, on July 27, 2025. [Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo]
A diver prepares with warm-up exercises ahead of the mixed 3m synchronised finals at the World Aquatics Championships, held at Singapore's OCBC Aquatic Centre on July 30, 2025. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Japan's Nanoha Kida competes in the women's changquan jianshu and qiangshu final at The World Games Chengdu 2025 at the Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, on August 9, 2025. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
Sweden's Armand Duplantis competes during the Men's Pole Vault Final at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, held at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on September 15, 2025. [Pawel Kopczynski/Pool/Reuters]
St Louis Cardinals' Victor Scott II, bottom, scores against the San Francisco Giants on Brendan Donovan's double during the ninth inning of a baseball game, on September 23, 2025, in San Francisco. [Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Photo]
New Zealand's Jorja Miller gets her hair pulled by Charlotte Escudero of France during the Women's Rugby World Cup bronze match between New Zealand and France at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London, on September 27, 2025. [Anthony Upton/AP Photo]
Szilard Zavory of Hungary falls off the bar in the Men's Horizontal Bar at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 19 October 2025. [Mast Irham/EPA]
Indian players celebrate with the trophy after their win over South Africa in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match in Navi Mumbai, India, on November 2, 2025. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Yolandita Jr (top) in action against Nayel La Bonita (bottom) during a Cholita wrestling event in La Paz, Bolivia, on November 7, 2025. [Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA]
Arab Cup
Morocco's players celebrate with the winner's trophy after defeating Jordan in the FIFA Arab Cup final football match in Lusail, Qatar, on December 18, 2025. [Hussein Sayed/AP Photo]
Tanzania's forward #12 Simon Msuva celebrates his goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group C football match between Uganda and Tanzania at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on December 27, 2025. [Sebastien Bozon/AFP]