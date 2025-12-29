Photos: Sporting moments of 2025 beyond the scoreboard

This photo collection captures some of the most spectacular and definitive sporting moments of 2025- raw emotions etched on athletes’ faces in the midst of intense competition as they experienced the full spectrum of triumph, frustration and also heartbreak.

The Tour de France delivered its signature human drama as cyclists battled through punishing mountain ascents that tested the limits of endurance.

Football witnessed several milestones. Qatar, building on its successful 2022 World Cup, hosted the Arab Cup to widespread celebration across the nation and beyond. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain finally secured their elusive Champions League title after years of pursuit.

England’s victory in the Women’s Euro 2025 championship captivated the nation, while the Indian women’s cricket team shattered barriers with their triumph.

These remarkable achievements represent merely a glimpse of 2025’s rich sporting tapestry, which enthralled millions around the world.