Week in Pictures: From Gaza rains, France farmers protests to Myanmar vote

A global roundup of some of last week’s events.

People dressed in traditional Ukrainian costumes attend a Christmas celebration
People wearing traditional Ukrainian clothing take part in a Christmas celebration in Lviv, Ukraine, amid the Russia-Ukraine war. [Roman Baluk/Reuters]

By Showkat Shafi

Published On 28 Dec 2025

From displaced Palestinian families struggling in the cold winter in makeshift tents in Gaza, Christmas celebrations in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, to the historic gathering of more than one million people in Dhaka welcoming home Bangladesh’s opposition leader Tarique Rahman after his 17-year self-imposed exile, here is a look at the week in photos.

Palestinian families displaced during the Gaza war which destroyed their homes
Palestinian families displaced during Israel's war on Gaza now inhabit a makeshift “tent city” erected on the sand in the Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. Their homes destroyed by the conflict, they join the majority of Gaza's 2.4 million residents who have been forced to flee multiple times throughout the war. As winter sets in, the conditions in these tent encampments are triggering grave humanitarian concerns. [AFP]
Senegal fans support their national team during the Africa Cup of Nations
Senegal fans rally behind their national team during the Africa Cup of Nations Group D football match against DR Congo in Tangier, Morocco. [Themba Hadebe/AP Photo]
Bangladesh
Supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, chant slogans as he arrives at Dhaka international airport, ending more than 17 years of self-imposed exile in London, UK. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP Photo]
protests
A protester makes a phone call in front of a blaze on the A63 highway in Cestas, southwestern France, before departing the demonstration. French farmers gathered to protest against the government's mandatory culling requirements for cattle herds affected by lumpy skin disease. [Romain Perrocheau/AFP]
Nigeria
Residents navigate through destroyed structures in Offa, Nigeria, damaged by debris from expended munitions that fell during a US air raid. The United States has conducted an air strike targeting ISIL (ISIS) fighters in northwest Nigeria. Though officials did not identify the specific group targeted, security analysts believe Lakurawa was the likely target, a faction that has grown increasingly threatening in northern border states like Sokoto and Kebbi over the past year. [Abiodun Jamiu/AFP]
India
Women offer prayers for the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami on the 21st anniversary of the disaster, at Pattinapakkam Beach in Chennai, India. [Riya Mariyam R/Reuters]
South Africa
Forensic officials investigate the scene of a mass shooting that occurred in the early morning in Bekkersdal township, southwest of Johannesburg, South Africa. At least nine people were killed in the incident, and 10 were wounded. [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
Guinea
A supporter costumed as Guinea President Mamady Doumbouya waves to onlookers while being escorted by supporters posing as soldiers during the final campaign day in Conakry before Guinea's presidential election. [Patrick Meinhardt/AFP]
Myanmar
A woman has her finger marked with ink after casting her ballot at a voting station during the initial phase of Myanmar's general election in Yangon. Voting commenced in the military-run country, launching a monthlong electoral process that democracy watchdogs characterise as merely disguising military rule. [Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]