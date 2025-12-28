In Pictures
Week in Pictures: From Gaza rains, France farmers protests to Myanmar vote
A global roundup of some of last week’s events.
Published On 28 Dec 2025
From displaced Palestinian families struggling in the cold winter in makeshift tents in Gaza, Christmas celebrations in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, to the historic gathering of more than one million people in Dhaka welcoming home Bangladesh’s opposition leader Tarique Rahman after his 17-year self-imposed exile, here is a look at the week in photos.
