Photos: Global stories of 2025 in pictures

People fleeing arrive by boat.
People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on January 22, 2025 [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]

By Showkat Shafi

Published On 25 Dec 2025

From Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the Russia-Ukraine war to devastating global weather events – including floods, storms and earthquakes – this year was defined by turmoil and humanitarian crises.

Prolonged violence in Sudan, marked by attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), added to the mounting civilian toll and displacement across the country.

The year also saw heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, a deadly blaze in Hong Kong, United States and Israeli attacks on Iran, revelations from the Epstein files, and waves of “Gen Z” protest movements across multiple regions.

Together, these developments dominated international headlines, reflecting deepening political instability, social unrest and growing humanitarian needs worldwide.

View the gallery below for powerful photographs that documented and encapsulated these pivotal 12 months.

A motorcyclist halts to observe a home engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in the Altadena region of Los Angeles County, California on January 8, 2025. [Josh Edelson/AFP]
Palestinians displaced to southern Gaza journey homeward to northern Gaza through the central Gaza Strip on January 27, 2025, during the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Inmates are confined to cells at the Terrorism Confinement Centre (CECOT) mega-prison in Tecoluca, El Salvador, as seen on January 27, 2025. This facility, the largest prison in Latin America, houses hundreds of members from both the MS-13 and 18th Street gangs. [Marvin Recinos/AFP]
Rescuers recover a victim's body from beneath the rubble at an apartment building struck by a Russian missile in Poltava, Ukraine on February 1, 2025. [Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters]
A trailer bearing coffins of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and his cousin and successor Hashem Safieddine moves through crowds during a funeral procession at Beirut's Sports City Stadium, Lebanon. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as US Vice President JD Vance reacts at the White House in Washington, DC on February 28, 2025. [Brian Snyder/Reuters]
Protesters confronted police outside the Greek parliament during a demonstration marking two years since the nation's deadliest railway disaster, as investigations into the incident remain ongoing in Athens, Greece. [Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]
Palestinians Ali Marouf and his mother, Aisha, prepare a meal on the roof of their destroyed home in Jabalia, Gaza Strip, on March 17, 2025. The house was demolished during an Israeli offensive. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Displaced people travel on an animal-drawn cart after Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacks on Zamzam displacement camp in the town of Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan on April 15, 2025. [Reuters]
Brides and bridegrooms gather for a mass wedding ceremony at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 20, 2025. During Easter celebrations, more than 54 couples exchanged vows, including both first-time marriages and polygamous unions. [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
People gather for the funeral Mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. [Yara Nardi/Reuters]
A woman stands outside her home, which was destroyed by Pakistani artillery shelling, in Salamabad village near Uri, approximately 110km (70 miles) from Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir, on May 8, 2025. [Sajjad Hussain/AFP]
Emergency responders mobilise in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 16, 2025, following missile strikes launched from Iran. [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
People gather for the funeral procession of Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and others killed in Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran on June 28, 2025. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters]
Naima Abu Ful poses with her malnourished 2-year-old son, Yazan, at their residence in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp, July 23, 2025. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Displaced Cambodians collect water at the Battkhao Resettlement Camp in Oddar Meanchey Province, Cambodia on July 26, 2025, amid border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. [Anton L. Delgado/AP Photo]
Gaza
Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif poses for a photo with his children. Al-Sharif was killed in a targeted Israeli attack on August 10, 2025. The year 2025 became the deadliest conflict for journalists on record, with more than 300 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza since the war began in October 2023. [Al Jazeera]
A supporter of presidential candidate Samuel Doria Medina applies lipstick on another at a campaign rally in La Paz, Bolivia, before presidential elections on August 12, 2025. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
A group of refugees and migrants prepare to depart from northern France on an inflatable dinghy, attempting to cross the English Channel to the United Kingdom. They launch from the beach of Petit-Fort-Philippe in Gravelines, near Calais, France on August 25, 2025. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sit in a vehicle during their visit to Beijing to attend China's commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing, China, on September 3, 2025. [KCNA via Reuters]
A Palestinian woman carries a prayer mat at the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a tent, in Gaza City, on September 8, 2025. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside the parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025. At least 19 people were killed and more than 100 injured in clashes with security forces after thousands of young Nepalis took to the streets to protest against corruption and a government ban on social media websites. [Prabin Ranabhat/AFP]
Israel launched missile strikes on Doha, Qatar's capital, on September 9, 2025, targeting what it identified as senior Hamas leaders. Among those targeted were Palestinian negotiators actively involved in Gaza ceasefire discussions. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
A polar bear lounges on the steps of an abandoned research station on Kolyuchin island, off the coast of Chukotka, Russia, on September 18, 2025. [Vadim Makhorov/AP Photo]
Protesters face-off with riot police during demonstrations against ongoing electricity and water shortages in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on September 30, 2025. [Mamyrael/AP Photo]
Military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, as shown in this image released October 11, 2025. [KCNA via Reuters]
Supporters and mourners of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga take cover amid gunshots and teargas at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on October 16, 2025. The chaos erupted during a public viewing of Odinga's coffin following his death at age 80 during a health visit to India. Tens of thousands fled in panic as police opened fire and deployed teargas in the stadium, where crowds had gathered to pay respects to the opposition leader, whose body had been repatriated from India earlier that day. [Kabir Dhanji/AFP]
Residents gather in solemn prayer around the bodies of Pakistani cross-border air attack victims, including three local cricketers, during a funeral ceremony in Khandaro village, Argun district, in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province, on October 18, 2025. [Shafiqullah Mashaal/AP Photo]
Kosim Uddin, 50, gazes at the spot where his home once stood as he poses for a photograph on an island in the Brahmaputra River, Kurigram, Bangladesh, October 29, 2025. Erosion recently forced him to relocate to this island. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
An adult female Masai giraffe rears on its hind legs, resisting Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) rangers who attempt to guide her into a transportation crate with ropes. This relocation effort, taking place in Naivasha, Nakuru County on November 16, 2025, is part of an initiative to move large herbivores from Kedong Ranch, where land subdivisions and corralling have disrupted wildlife migration routes. Guided by two long ropes held by about 20 rangers, the blindfolded giraffe eventually enters a tall trailer that will transport her from her natural Rift Valley habitat, which has deteriorated following resale. This marks the initial phase of a precise relocation operation in the extensive Kedong ranch, situated within an ancestral corridor connecting Mount Longonot and Hell's Gate National Park, near the renowned Lake Naivasha in Kenya. [Tony Karumba/AFP]
Wong, 71, reacts after revealing his wife is trapped inside Wang Fuk Court during a major fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China, November 26, 2025. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
People walk along a road in a village affected by a flash flood in Batang Toru, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on December 1, 2025. [Binsar Bakkara/AP Photo]
This undated image from Jeffrey Epstein's personal collection, released by House Oversight Committee Democrats on December 12, 2025, depicts US President Donald Trump (left) and Epstein (centre) conversing with an unidentified woman. [Handout/House Oversight Democrats/AFP]
Former US President Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and Diana Ross appear in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, DC on December 19, 2025. The photo is part of a newly disclosed collection of documents from the department's investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased financier and convicted sex offender. [US Justice Department/Handout/Reuters]