Halawa family adapts to shattered surroundings, finding resilience in every corner of their damaged Gaza City residence.

The half-collapsed home of the Halawa family.
The half-collapsed home of the Halawa family stands in Jabalia, Gaza City [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]

By News Agencies

Published On 23 Dec 2025

The Halawa family’s building still stands two storeys above the rubble in Gaza City, a rare survivor after two years of nonstop Israeli air attacks that levelled buildings across the besieged Palestinian enclave.

One section has collapsed, with bent metal rods protruding from where a roof once existed. The family built a narrow set of creaking wooden steps to access their home, though these makeshift stairs threaten to give way at any moment. Yet amid the destruction, it remains home.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians, destroyed or damaged more than 70 percent of the buildings, and displaced most of the territory’s 2.3 million residents.

In October, Israel reached an agreement to cease fire, but its attacks have not stopped. It has killed more than 400 Palestinians since then, in violation of the truce agreement. It has also not allowed the full entry of aid.

Reconstruction has not begun and is projected to take years, as Israel has kept total control over what goes in and comes out of the enclave. This means families like the Halawas are struggling to rebuild their lives.

The family abandoned their home three months after the war began on October 7, 2023. They returned during the fragile calm established by the truce. Like many others, this family of seven found living in their damaged residence preferable to tent life, particularly as winter rains flooded tent shelters over the past weeks.

In one damaged room, Amani Halawa brewed coffee in a small tin over a fire while thin rays of light filtered through concrete fragments. Amani, her husband Mohammed, and their children have made repairs using concrete scraps, hanging backpacks from exposed metal rods and arranging pots and pans across the kitchen floor.

The home’s walls feature a painted tree and messages to family members separated by the conflict.

Throughout damaged apartments in Gaza City, daily life persists, even as families lie awake fearing their walls might collapse. Health officials report that at least 11 people died from building collapses in a single week in December.

In her home, Sahar Taroush swept dust from carpets placed over rubble. Her daughter Bisan’s face glowed in the light of a computer screen as she watched a movie beside gaping holes in the wall.

On another building’s cracked wall, a family displayed a torn photo of their grandfather on horseback from his time serving in the Palestinian Authority’s security forces during the 1990s. Nearby, a man reclined on a bed precariously balanced on a damaged balcony, scrolling through his phone above the devastated al-Karama neighbourhood.

Amani Halawa lights a fire as her daughter Aya arranges laundry in their damaged home in Jabalia. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Sahar Taroush converses with her brother in her partially collapsed home after returning during the recent ceasefire, Jabalia, Gaza City. Her children are also present: Ammar on the far left; Hassan holding his two-year-old sister, Ahlam; and Bisan on the right. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photos]
Amani and Mohammed Halawa pose for a picture with their children, Aya, 13, and Bashir, 10, inside their partially collapsed home, with a tree and messages of longing and hope painted on the wall behind them. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Bisan Taroush watches a movie on a laptop beneath the partially collapsed roof of her home, carrying on with daily life amid the ruins. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Rita Abu Shaqfa plays with her dog in front of their collapsed home, where the family struggles to live using damaged solar panels. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Amani Halawa warms a beverage over a fire in a dilapidated room. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Sahar Taroush cleans her home beneath a partially collapsed roof while her children, Ammar, left, Hassan, right, and their two-year-old sister, Ahlam, sit nearby, in Jabalia. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Children from the Abu Duheir family step down from their temporary tent, erected over the rubble of their collapsed home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Saadia Abu Duheir, a mother of six, organizes her kitchen inside a temporary tent set up over the rubble of her family's collapsed home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Saadia Abu Duheir, a mother of six, hangs laundry beside a tent set up over the rubble of her family's collapsed home. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Omar Qutay sits on a bed placed on the balcony of his partially destroyed home in the al-Karama neighborhood of Gaza City. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Amani Halawa prepares food beneath the half-collapsed roof of her home, with her children Aya, 13, and Bashir, 10, by her side as they try to carry on daily life amid the rubble. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Omar Qutay washes dishes in the kitchen of his partially destroyed home in the al-Karama neighborhood of Gaza City. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Amani Halawa combs her daughter Aya's hair under the roof of their damaged home. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
A framed photo of Muhammad Qutay serving in the Palestinian Authority’s security services hangs on a damaged wall in the family home in the al-Karama neighborhood of Gaza City. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]