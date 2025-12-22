2025 in Gaza: 12 months, 12 pictures

Click here to share on social media

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has caused catastrophic destruction, disrupting the lives of more than two million Palestinians.

Air strikes have obliterated whole families and left communities displaced and vulnerable.

Long queues for food distribution underscore the dire humanitarian emergency facing the territory.

This has become the deadliest conflict for journalists on record with more than 300 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza since the war began in October 2023, including Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif.

Starvation-related deaths are increasing as restrictions and military operations exacerbate a critical food shortage throughout Gaza. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 475 people, including 165 children, have died from malnutrition.

During Israel’s war, nearly all of Gaza’s hospitals and healthcare facilities have come under attack with at least 125 health facilities damaged, including 34 hospitals.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to seek refuge in temporary shelters and overcrowded camps. Flooding this month has further deteriorated conditions throughout the already devastated region.

This photo gallery from the past year offers just a glimpse of the suffering endured by Gaza’s Palestinian population.