In Pictures

Gallery|Gaza

2025 in Gaza: 12 months, 12 pictures

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 70,669 Palestinians and wounded 171,165 since October 2023.

Displaced Palestinians trek towards Gaza City on January 27, 2025, after Israel's decision to restore access to the northern part of the enclave. A procession of people moved northwards along Gaza's coastline throughout the day, their possessions packed in plastic bags and converted flour sacks . [AFP]

By Showkat Shafi

Published On 22 Dec 2025

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has caused catastrophic destruction, disrupting the lives of more than two million Palestinians.

Air strikes have obliterated whole families and left communities displaced and vulnerable.

Long queues for food distribution underscore the dire humanitarian emergency facing the territory.

This has become the deadliest conflict for journalists on record with more than 300 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza since the war began in October 2023, including Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif.

Starvation-related deaths are increasing as restrictions and military operations exacerbate a critical food shortage throughout Gaza. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 475 people, including 165 children, have died from malnutrition.

During Israel’s war, nearly all of Gaza’s hospitals and healthcare facilities have come under attack with at least 125 health facilities damaged, including 34 hospitals.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to seek refuge in temporary shelters and overcrowded camps. Flooding this month has further deteriorated conditions throughout the already devastated region.

This photo gallery from the past year offers just a glimpse of the suffering endured by Gaza’s Palestinian population.

Tents are scattered among the rubble of Israel's air and ground offensive in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip on February 17, 2025. [Mohammad Abu Samra/AP Photo]
People come together for a communal iftar meal to break their fast on the second day of Ramadan in Gaza City's Tal al-Hawa district on March 2, 2025. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Relatives grieve over the bodies of several Abu Mahdi family members killed in an Israeli air strike during their funeral at the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahiya on April 28, 2025. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Palestinians struggle to get food at a community kitchen in Jabalia in northern Gaza on May 19, 2025. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
A Palestinian man holds a child rescued from the rubble of the Shaheen family home after an Israeli strike in the as-Saftawi neighbourhood, west of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip on June 9, 2025. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Displaced Palestinian Samah Matar sits beside her malnourished son Youssef, who suffers from cerebral palsy, on July 24, 2025, at a school serving as their shelter as Gaza undergoes a hunger crisis. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Palestinians pray over the bodies of journalists, including Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, who were killed in an Israeli air strike, during their funeral outside Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital on August 11, 2025. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Palestinians run for cover during an Israeli air strike on a high-rise building in Gaza City on September 5, 2025. [Yousef Al Zanoun/AP Photo]
Palestinians move past debris in the aftermath of an Israeli withdrawal from Khan Younis in southern Gaza on October 10, 2025, the day a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Health and civilian workers perform a mass burial for Palestinians at a cemetery in Khan Younis on November 10, 2025. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, they received the bodies of 15 Palestinian prisoners that day as part of a ceasefire exchange. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Lamia Abdel Dayem, 30, examines her flooded tent in a camp for displaced Palestinians after heavy rainfall in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on December 12, 2025. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]