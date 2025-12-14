In Pictures

Deadly mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach stuns Australia

The shooting at Bondi Beach declared as a ‘terrorist incident’ after at least 11 people killed and 29 injured.

Emergency workers at the scene of the shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. [Saeed Khan/AFP]

By News Agencies

Published On 14 Dec 2025

At least 11 people have been killed and more than two dozen wounded in a mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Australian officials said, adding that one of the suspected attackers was killed while another one was in critical condition.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said on Sunday, 29 people were injured, including two police officers, in what he declared a “terrorist incident”.

The shooting occurred at about 6:47pm (07:47 GMT) near the Bondi Pavilion during a Hanukkah celebration attended by more than 1,000 people, Lanyon said.

“I’ve also authorised special powers under Section 5 and Section 6 to ensure that if there is a third offender – and we are currently investigating that at the moment – we will make sure that we prevent any further activity. Section 6 allows us to investigate today’s incident,” he said.

In a televised news conference, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the deadly shooting a “targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah”.

Albanese said the “evil” that was unleashed at Bondi Beach is “beyond comprehension”.

“An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian, and every Australian tonight will be – like me – devastated by this attack on our way of life.”

One of the world’s most famous beaches, Bondi is typically crowded with locals and tourists, especially on warm weekend evenings.

Police and health workers gather after the shooting incident at Bondi Beach. [Saeed Khan/AFP]
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the incident "shocking and distressing". [Saeed Khan/AFP]
About a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after the shooting, a New South Wales ambulance spokesperson said. [Mark Baker/AP Photo]
Armed police at the scene of the shooting. [David Gray/AFP]
One of the world's most famous beaches, Bondi is typically crowded with locals and tourists. [Mark Baker/AP Photo]
Emergency workers transport a person on a stretcher after a reported shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney
Emergency workers transport an injured person on a stretcher after the shooting at Bondi Beach. [Mark Baker/AP Photo]
Police cordon off an area at Bondi Beach. [Mark Baker/AP Photo]
Police on the street after the shooting incident at Bondi Beach. [David Gray/AFP]
People cross a street next to police vehicles after the shooting incident at Bondi Beach. [David Gray/AFP]