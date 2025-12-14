Angry spectators have broken down barricades and stormed the pitch at a stadium in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata after football star Lionel Messi, who is on a three-day tour of the country, left the arena earlier than expected.

As part of a so-called GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Tour, the 38-year-old Argentina and Inter Miami superstar touched down in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state, early on Saturday, greeted by a chorus of fans chanting his name.

Hours later, thousands of fans wearing Messi jerseys and waving Argentina’s flag packed into Salt Lake Stadium in the state capital, but heavy security around the footballer left supporters struggling to catch a glimpse of him.

Messi walked around the pitch waving to fans and left the stadium earlier than expected.

Frustrated spectators, many having paid more than $100 for tickets, ripped out stadium seats and hurled water bottles onto the track.

Many others stormed the pitch and vandalised banners and tents.

Before the chaos erupted, Messi unveiled a 21-metre (70ft) statue depicting him holding aloft the World Cup.

He was also expected to play a short exhibition match at the stadium.

Javed Shamim, a senior police official in the state, told reporters the event’s “chief organiser” had been arrested, without giving any details.

“There is total normality,” he said, adding that authorities would look into how organisers could refund money to those who bought tickets.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “disturbed” and “shocked” at the mismanagement.

Advertisement

“I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident,” she said in a post on X, adding that she ordered an investigation into the matter.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said it was not involved in the “organisation, planning, or execution” of the “private event”.

“Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the Federation,” a statement said.

Messi was greeted by thousands of fans in the southern city of Hyderabad, where he played in front of his fans on Saturday. He arrived in Mumbai on Sunday. His tour is to conclude in New Delhi on Monday.

His time in India also includes a possible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Messi won his second consecutive Major League Soccer (MLS) most valuable player award this week after propelling Inter Miami to the MLS title and leading the league in goals.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward will spearhead Argentina’s defence of the World Cup in June and July in North America.