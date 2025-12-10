In Pictures

Gallery|Border Disputes

Cambodia-Thailand border clashes send half a million into shelters

Clashes on disputed border area kill 11 and displace hundreds of thousands as fighting spreads across five provinces.

Cambodia-Thailand border clashes send half a million into shelters
Displaced people take shelter at an evacuation centre in Thailand's Sa Kaeo province. [Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]

By News Agencies

Published On 10 Dec 2025

Save

Half a million evacuees in Cambodia and Thailand are sheltering in pagodas, schools and other safe havens after fleeing a renewed eruption of fighting in a century-old border dispute.

At least 13 people, including Thai soldiers and Cambodian civilians, have been killed in the latest spate of fighting, now in its third day on Wednesday, officials said, while more than 500,000 have fled border regions where jets, tanks and drones are waging battle.

The Southeast Asian neighbours dispute the colonial-era demarcation of their 800-kilometre (500-mile) frontier, where competing claims to historic temples have spilled over into armed conflict.

This week’s clashes are the deadliest since five days of fighting in July, which killed dozens and displaced about 300,000 people before a shaky truce was agreed.

Both sides blame each other for instigating the renewed conflict, which on Tuesday expanded to five provinces in both Thailand and Cambodia.

On Wednesday, Cambodia withdrew from the Southeast Asian Games, hosted by Thailand, with its Olympic committee “citing serious concerns and requests from the families of our athletes for their relatives to return home immediately”.

Cambodia-Thailand border clashes send half a million into shelters
The Southeast Asian neighbours dispute the colonial-era demarcation of their 800-kilometre (500-mile) frontier, where competing claims to historic temples have spilled over into armed conflict. [Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]
Advertisement
Cambodia-Thailand border clashes send half a million into shelters
People take shelter inside a bunker in Sa Kaeo province, Thailand. [Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]
Cambodia-Thailand border clashes send half a million into shelters
Thai residents who fled their homes following the clashes rest at an evacuation centre in Surin province. [Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo]
Cambodia-Thailand border clashes send half a million into shelters
Displaced residents evacuate with their belongings in their vehicle during clashes along the Cambodia-Thai border, in Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province. [Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP]
Cambodia-Thailand border clashes send half a million into shelters
At least 13 people, including Thai soldiers and Cambodian civilians, have been killed in the latest spate of fighting, officials said. [Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP]
Cambodia-Thailand border clashes send half a million into shelters
People fleeing from a disputed area travel along a street in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia. [Kith Serey/EPA]
Advertisement
Cambodia-Thailand border clashes send half a million into shelters
People in a camp for the displaced in Srei Snam, Siem Reap province, Cambodia. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]