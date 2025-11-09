In Pictures

Gallery|Climate Crisis

As Super Typhoon Fung-wong nears, Philippines on edge

The storm already kills at least one person, disrupts power and forces evacuations of nearly one million people.

Philippines braces for catastrophic impact of super typhoon Fung-wong
A woman feeds children at an evacuation centre in Manila as the Philippines prepares for Super Typhoon Fung-wong. [Lisa Marie David/Reuters]

By News Agencies

Published On 9 Nov 2025

Save

Super Typhoon Fung-wong, the most powerful storm to threaten the Philippines this year, has begun battering its northeastern coast, killing at least one person so far, disrupting power and forcing nearly one million people to evacuate as authorities urgently call for residents in high-risk areas to seek immediate shelter.

With an enormous 1,600km (994-mile) rain and wind band capable of affecting two-thirds of the archipelago, Fung-wong is striking as the country still is struggling to recover from Typhoon Kalmaegi, which killed at least 224 people in central provinces on Tuesday before moving on to Vietnam, where it killed five more people.

Fung-wong could make landfall on the main island of Luzon as early as Sunday night. More than 916,860 residents have fled vulnerable areas in northeastern provinces, including the Bicol region, which faces dual threats from cyclones and potential mudflows from the Mayon volcano.

During a televised address on Saturday, Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr, who coordinates disaster response, warned of Fung-wong’s potentially catastrophic impact. The storm threatens vast regions, including the already devastated Cebu province and metropolitan Manila, the nation’s capital and financial hub.

The storm, the 21st to hit the Philippines this year, has sustained winds of 185km/h (115mph) and gusts as high as 230km/h (140mph).

According to the Office of Civil Defence, more than 30 million people could be exposed to Fung-wong’s hazards. While the Philippines hasn’t requested international aid after Kalmaegi, Teodoro indicated that the United States and Japan may provide assistance.

Advertisement

As Fung-wong approached, several eastern communities experienced power outages, reported Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro, deputy administrator of the Office of Civil Defence.

Northern provinces in the storm’s projected path have closed schools and most government offices for Monday and Tuesday. Transportation disruptions included 325 cancelled domestic flights, 61 international flight cancellations and more than 6,600 people stranded at 109 seaports where maritime travel has been suspended.

Philippines braces for catastrophic impact of super typhoon Fung-wong
Residents line up to register at an evacuation centre, part of the nearly one million people who have fled their homes as Fung-wong approaches. [Lisa Marie David/Reuters]
Advertisement
Philippines braces for catastrophic impact of super typhoon Fung-wong
The Philippines is bracing for its 21st storm of the year, less than a week after Tphoon Kalmaegi killed at least 224 people. [Handout/Jipapad Mayor Benjie Ver via AFP]
Philippines braces for catastrophic impact of super typhoon Fung-wong
Fung-wong started battering the northeastern Philippines on November 9, 2025, before its expected landfall, knocking out power and prompting warnings from the weather bureau of a “high risk of life-threatening conditions” in many parts of the country. [Lisa Marie David/Reuters]
Philippines braces for catastrophic impact of super typhoon Fung-wong
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has declared a state of emergency due to the extensive devastation caused by Kalmaegi and the expected calamity from Fung-wong, which is called Uwan in the Philippines. [Handout/Philippine Coast Guard via AP Photo]
Philippines braces for catastrophic impact of super typhoon Fung-wong
Tropical cyclones with sustained winds of 185km/h (115mph) or higher are categorised in the Philippines as super typhoons, a designation adopted years ago to underscore the urgency of more extreme storms. [Lisa Marie David/Reuters]
Philippines braces for catastrophic impact of super typhoon Fung-wong
Residents arrive at a Manila evacuation centre as they prepare for Super Typhoon Fung-Wong. [Lisa Marie David/Reuters]
Advertisement
Philippines braces for catastrophic impact of super typhoon Fung-wong
More than 916,860 people have been evacuated from high-risk villages in northeastern provinces, including in Bicol, a coastal region vulnerable to cyclones and mudflows from Mayon, one of the country’s most active volcanoes. [Lisa Marie David/Reuters]
Philippines braces for catastrophic impact of super typhoon Fung-wong
Authorities warned of a “high risk of life-threatening and damaging storm surge” of more than 3 metres (10ft) along the coasts of more than 20 provinces and regions, including metropolitan Manila. [Lisa Marie David/Reuters]
Philippines braces for catastrophic impact of super typhoon Fung-wong
The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and storms each year. The country is also often hit by earthquakes and has more than a dozen active volcanoes, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries. [Lisa Marie David/Reuters]