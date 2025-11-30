In Pictures

Sri Lanka declares emergency as floods wreak havoc across Colombo

More than 25,000 homes destroyed, 147,000 displaced, as Sri Lanka faces its deadliest flood since 2017, affecting Colombo.

People wade through a flooded street.
People wade through a flooded street, following Cyclone Ditwah in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka [Thilina Kaluthotage/Reuters]

By News Agencies

Published On 30 Nov 2025

Devastating floods have swept through parts of capital Colombo as Sri Lanka reels from the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, with the death toll reaching 193 and 228 people still missing, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The cyclone’s weeklong heavy rains triggered widespread flooding and mudslides across the island, with the full extent of destruction in the central region only now becoming apparent as relief workers clear blocked roads.

“Although the cyclone has left us, heavy rains upstream are now flooding low-lying areas along the banks of the Kelani River,” a DMC official said, as northern parts of the capital faced rising floodwaters.

In Wennawatte, a Colombo suburb, 46-year-old Selvi fled her flooded home carrying what possessions she could salvage. “My house is completely flooded. I do not know where to go, but I hope there is some safe shelter where I can take my family,” she told the AFP news agency.

As floodwaters receded in Manampitiya, 250km (155 miles) northeast of Colombo, the scale of destruction became visible.

“Manampitiya is a flood-prone town, but I have never seen such a volume of water,” said 72-year-old resident S Sivanandan, who described extensive damage to businesses and property.

The disaster has created urgent medical needs, with blood supplies critically low. Lakshman Edirisinghe, the blood bank chief, reported receiving only 236 units on Saturday against a daily requirement of 1,500. “Because of floods and heavy rains, we were unable to conduct our mobile campaigns to collect blood,” he said, urging donors to visit blood banks.

Officials warn of continuing landslide risks as mountain slopes remain saturated with rainwater.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared a state of emergency on Saturday and appealed for international assistance. India responded immediately with relief supplies and rescue helicopters, while Pakistan and Japan have also pledged support.

The cyclone has destroyed more than 25,000 homes, forcing 147,000 people into temporary shelters, with another 968,000 requiring assistance after being displaced. Military personnel are working alongside civilian responders in the huge relief effort.

This marks Sri Lanka’s deadliest natural disaster since 2017, when floods and landslides killed more than 200 people. The country’s worst flooding this century occurred in June 2003, killing 254 people.

Women and children ride on a boat after being rescued from a flooded area, following Cyclone Ditwah in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka. [Thilina Kaluthotage/Reuters]
A man with his belongings wades through floodwaters outside his house in Wellampitiya on the outskirts of Colombo. [Ishara S Kodikara/AFP]
A tree is uprooted in front of a residential building partially damaged by heavy rains in Colombo. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
A man wades through a flooded road carrying a cat in Colombo. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
Volunteers help carry an old woman to a boat as they shift her to a safe place from a submerged neighborhood in Colombo. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
Sri Lankan authorities battled rising floodwaters in parts of the capital on November 30 after the powerful Cyclone Ditwah left a trail of destruction, killing at least 159 people across the country. [Ishara S Kodikara/AFP]
A man packs his belongings as he stands inside his house partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Kaduwela on the outskirts of Colombo. [Ishara S Kodikara/AFP]
A man walks on a flooded street as a woman stands at the entrance to her home in Colombo. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
Landslide survivors cross a section of a road that is blocked by debris in Hanguranketha, Sri Lanka. [Lakshmen Neelawathura/AP Photo]