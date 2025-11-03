People around the world have been celebrating the Day of the Dead, bringing light and colour to streets and cemeteries.

The holiday blends pre-Colombian rituals with the Roman Catholic observance of All Saints’ Day on November 1 and All Souls’ Day on November 2.

The Day of the Dead, or El Dia de los Muertos, is not for mourning or grieving, but for celebrating the lives of those who have passed.

It is believed to be a time when the living and the dead can connect.

Traditional practices are performed, such as placing marigold flowers on altars and offering certain food items, the aroma and colour of which are thought to help spirits return to visit the living.

To commemorate the dead, people also dress up in colourful skeleton costumes.

The holiday is especially popular in Mexico, but is also observed in other countries, including the United States and Germany.