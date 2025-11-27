In Pictures

News|Arts and Culture

In the US, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marches on despite wind gusts

The 99th edition of the holiday tradition included new balloons representing characters like Buzz Lightyear and Pac-Man.

People wearing turkey-themed hats watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Spectators clad in turkey hats watch as balloons float down Sixth Avenue during the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27 [Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Photo]

By Al Jazeera Staff

Published On 27 Nov 2025

Save

Marching bands, giant balloons and a holiday sleigh navigated through the canyons of high rises in New York City as the retailer Macy’s hosted its 99th Thanksgiving Day Parade.

On Thursday, the parade forged ahead in the United States despite the threat of strong winds.

In the lead-up to the annual tradition, the National Weather Service had warned of potential gusts of up to 35 miles per hour, equivalent to 56 kilometres (35 miles) per hour.

Powerful blasts of wind reaching 55km/h (34mph) could have grounded the event, as could sustained winds of 37km/h (23mph), per parade rules.

Those precautions were adopted after the 1997 edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, when fierce weather knocked a balloon representing the children’s book The Cat in the Hat into a light post.

The streetlamp snapped, hitting spectators watching the parade below. One 34-year-old woman was struck on the head and spent nearly a month in a coma.

As of 2025, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has only been cancelled three times, from 1942 to 1944, in an effort to conserve materials during World War II. It has never been cancelled due to the weather.

This year’s edition features 34 giant, helium-filled balloons, including new entries like the Disney character Buzz Lightyear, the video game character Pac-Man and the plumber Mario from the game Super Mario Bros.

The star of the Wicked film series Cynthia Erivo and singers from the Netflix hit K-Pop Demon Hunters made appearances as the parade’s 28 floats sailed down the street.

Advertisement

Macy’s estimates that 3.5 million people line the streets each year to see the parade, and more than 50 million watch the event’s broadcast.

The parade snakes across four kilometres (2.5 miles) in downtown New York, travelling along Central Park West and 6th Avenue to end in front of the Macy’s flagship store.

The widely watched event has also been a magnet for protests, with Palestinian solidarity demonstrators briefly blocking the parade route last year and in 2023 to draw attention to Israeli human rights abuses in Gaza and the West Bank.

Cheerleader-style performers wave pom poms at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Performers including spirit squads and marching bands dance through New York City for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
Advertisement
A Snoopy balloon floats through New York during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
A balloon representing the classic cartoon character Snoopy as a "beagle scout" takes part in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
Crowds gather on Sixth Avenue to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Millions of spectators were expected to line Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. [Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Photo]
Floats showing a giant turkey and Super Mario Bros travel down Central Park West
The Tom Turkey float makes its way down Central Park West to lead the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. [Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Photo]
People in skyscrapers watch as a Spiderman float travels down New York City
Spectators in a Sixth Avenue building in New York City watch as the Spiderman float passes their window. [Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Photo]
Super Mario Bros balloon at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
The Mario balloon, a new entry in the annual tradition, floats down Sixth Avenue. [Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Photo]
Advertisement
A Santa Claus waves his arms from a sleigh-themed float at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
The character Santa Claus rides through the streets of New York City on a holiday sleigh during the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
SpongeBob SquarePants float during Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Sponge Bob Square Pants is guided down Sixth Avenue by yellow-clad handlers for the parade. [Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Photo]
A balloon of the cartoon dog Bluey at the Macy's Thanksgiving parade
Spectators snap photos as the cartoon dog Bluey balloon flies through New York City. [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
A balloon in the shape of One Piece's Monkey D Luffy at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
The character Monkey D Luffy from the manga One Piece was part of this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
A Goku balloon at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
A balloon representing Goku from the animated TV series Dragon Ball Z sails through the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
A Minnie Mouse balloon at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
The classic Disney character Minnie Mouse was among the 34 balloons featured this year. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
A Bluey float goes past high-rise buildings
Spectators watch the balloons up close from nearby high-rises during the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
Parade participants help guide a Pikachu balloon at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Handlers guide a giant Pokemon balloon down the street during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]