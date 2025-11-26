In Pictures

Gallery|Women

Protesters worldwide demand end to violence against women

The UN finds home most dangerous place for women, with about 50,000 of them killed by partners or family last year.

Women take part in a demonstration on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Guatemala City,
Women take part in a demonstration on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Guatemala City. [Johan Ordonez/AFP]

By News Agencies

Published On 26 Nov 2025

Save

Protesters around the world have rallied to express their anger over the persistence of violence against women and to demand greater public action to combat the scourge.

November 25 marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, a global call to raise awareness about all forms of abuse targeting women and girls.

About 50,000 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or family members last year, according to a report released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the UN Women to mark the day.

That is 60 percent of all women killed globally that year. By comparison, 11 percent of male murder victims were killed by someone close to them.

The figure of 50,000, based on data from 117 countries, equates to 137 women per day, or about one every 10 minutes, the report said.

Femicide continues to claim the lives of tens of thousands of women and girls each year, with no signs of improvement. The home remains the most dangerous place for women and girls in terms of the risk of homicide, the study concluded.

The report also highlighted how technological developments have exacerbated certain types of violence against women and girls and created new forms, including nonconsensual image sharing, doxxing, and deepfake videos.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Wome
A protester shouts slogans during a march to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Athens, Greece. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
Advertisement
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Wome
People carry drums during a march to mark the day in Madrid, Spain. [Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters]
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Wome
Protesters take part in a memorial service held at the site where a woman, Yessica Solis, was shot dead earlier this month, in San Salvador, El Salvador. [Jose Cabezas/Reuters]
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Wome
A woman shouts slogans during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Santiago, Chile. [Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters]
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Wome
Women attend a torch procession to mark the day in Dhaka, Bangladesh. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Wome
Dancers of the Compagnia Nazionale del Balletto, meaning National Ballet Company in Italian, perform on the Spanish Steps in Rome, Italy. [Andreas Solaro/AFP]
Advertisement
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Wome
Women play instruments during a march to mark the day in Mexico City, Mexico. [Franyeli Garcia/AFP]