The death toll from days of widespread flooding in southern Thailand has reached 33, with more than 10,000 displaced in the country, officials say.

The Thai government declared a state of emergency in southern Songkhla province on Tuesday, with torrential rains since late last week inundating the tourist hub of Hat Yai.

An image from Wednesday published by international news agencies showed murky brown floodwater submerging streets and ground floors of residential buildings in Hat Yai.

“Authorities say 33 people have died across seven provinces, with causes including flash floods, electrocution and drowning,” Thai government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat told reporters. “The water level is expected to recede in the south,” he added.

The flooding since last week has stranded residents and travellers in their homes and hotels, with rescuers using boats, jet skis and military trucks to take them to safety.

The military has deployed an aircraft carrier and mobilised helicopters to airlift patients to nearby hospitals, the army said.

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in Songkhla since last week, the province’s public relations department said.

University campuses have been converted into shelters for displaced people.

The Songkhla provincial administration said on Wednesday that it had set up food centres capable of distributing up to 20,000 food boxes a day to flood victims.

Thailand regularly records heavy rainfall from June to September, but experts say human-induced climate change has intensified extreme weather, making conditions increasingly unpredictable.