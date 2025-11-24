In Pictures

Gallery|Israel attacks Lebanon

Israeli strike on Lebanon’s capital Beirut kills Hezbollah official

Attack, which killed five, is the first to target Beirut since a ceasefire was agreed a year ago.

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of an Israeli air attack on a residential building.
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Beirut [Ibrahim Amro/AFP]

By News Agencies

Published On 24 Nov 2025

Israel has struck Beirut for the first time since June, in an attack that killed five people and wounded 25, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

The Israeli military said the strike on Sunday killed Hezbollah’s chief of staff, Haytham Tabatabai, and warned the Lebanese-based group against rearming a year after the two ended their latest war.

Hezbollah has confirmed Tabatabai’s death and warned that the attack threatened to escalate hostilities as Pope Leo XIV prepares to visit Lebanon.

While Sunday’s attack was the first to target the capital, Israeli air strikes over southern Lebanon have intensified in recent weeks.

At the same time, Israel and the United States continue to pressure Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah, which was a condition of the ceasefire deal that brought an end to the war a year ago. Israel claims the group is trying to rebuild its military capabilities.

The Lebanese government has denied those claims. It says troops have been deployed to Hezbollah’s stronghold southern areas, but that its cash-strapped army requires more resources.

Hezbollah has not attacked Israel since the ceasefire began.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun condemned the strike in a statement and accused Israel of refusing to uphold its part of the ceasefire agreement.

He called on the international community to “intervene with strength and seriousness to stop the attacks on Lebanon and its people”.

Israel’s military said it remains committed to the “understandings” agreed upon.

Last week, Lebanon’s president said the country is ready to enter negotiations with Israel to halt the continuing air strikes and withdraw from five hilltop points that it occupies on Lebanese territory.

He also insisted that Lebanon remains committed to disarming all non-state actors in the country, including Hezbollah.

Security officers gather near destroyed vehicles after the strike hit an apartment building in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
A damaged car at the site. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
The strike killed five people and wounded 25, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said. [Ibrahim Amro/AFP]
The Israeli military said it had killed Hezbollah’s chief of staff, Haytham Tabatabai. [Ibrahim Amro/AFP]
People inspect a damaged building, after Israeli military said on Sunday that it struck a militant from the Lebanese Iran-aligned Hezbollah group, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 23, 2025.
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun condemned the strike and accused Israel of refusing to uphold its part of the ceasefire agreement. [Mohammed Yassin/Reuters]
People gather looking at a residential building following an Israeli military strike in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood, of Beirut's southern suburbs on November 23, 2025.
The strike comes a week before Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to visit Lebanon. [AFP]
Lebanon's National News Agency said three missiles were fired at the building. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]