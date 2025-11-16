In Pictures

Gallery|Climate Crisis

Thousands march in Brazil town hosting COP30 for climate justice

Indigenous-led protest in Belem urges climate action, fossil fuel phase-out and justice for affected communities.

Thousands of people take part in a protest march, waving flags.
Thousands of people take part in the so-called 'Great People's March' on the sidelines of the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Para state, Brazil [Pablo Porciuncula/AFP]

By AFP

Published On 16 Nov 2025

Tens of thousands of people have thronged the streets of an Amazonian city hosting the COP30 talks, dancing to pounding speakers in the first large-scale protest at a United Nations climate summit in years.

As the first week of climate negotiations limped to a close with nations deadlocked, Indigenous people and activists sang, chanted, and rolled a giant beach ball of Earth through Belem under a searing sun.

Others held a mock funeral procession for fossil fuels, dressed in black and posing as grieving widows as they carried three coffins marked with the words “coal”, “oil” and “gas”.

It was the first major protest outside the annual climate talks since COP26 four years ago in Glasgow, as the last three gatherings had been held in locations with little tolerance for demonstrations – Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Azerbaijan.

Called the “Great People’s March” by the organisers, the Belem rally came at the halfway point of difficult negotiations and followed two Indigenous-led protests that disrupted proceedings earlier in the week.

“Today we are witnessing a massacre as our forest is being destroyed,” said Benedito Huni Kuin, a 50-year-old member of the Huni Kuin Indigenous group from western Brazil.

“We want to make our voices heard from the Amazon and demand results,” he added. “We need more Indigenous representatives at COP to defend our rights.”

Their demands include “reparations” for damages caused by corporations and governments, particularly to marginalised communities.

After a 4.5km (2.8-mile) march through the city, the demonstration halted a few blocks from the COP30 venue, where authorities deployed soldiers to protect the site.

Inside the venue, COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago admitted that the first exhaustive week of negotiations had failed to yield a breakthrough and urged diplomats not to run down the clock with time-wasting manoeuvres.

Countries remained at odds over trade measures and weak climate targets, while a showdown looms over demands that wealthy nations triple the finance they provide to poorer states to adapt to a warming world.

It was the first major protest outside the annual climate talks since COP26 four years ago in Glasgow. [Mauro Pimentel/AFP]
Activists hold a banner reading "Our future is not for sale" during the march. [Ivan Pisarenko/AFP]
Ecuadorean Waorani Indigenous people take part in the "Great People's March". [Pablo Porciuncula/AFP]
People hold a giant globe with an image of Indigenous leader Chief Raoni. [Pablo Porciuncula/AFP]
The Belem rally comes at the halfway point of difficult negotiations and follows two Indigenous-led protests that disrupted proceedings earlier in the week. [Pablo Porciuncula/AFP]
Protesters' demands include "reparations" for damage caused by corporations and governments, particularly to marginalised communities. [Pablo Porciuncula/AFP]
COP30 president Andre Correa do Lago admitted that the first exhaustive week of negotiations had failed to yield a breakthrough. [Mauro Pimentel/AFP]
A giant Palestinian flag and "free Palestine" banners appeared throughout the crowds. [Mauro Pimentel/AFP]