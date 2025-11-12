In Pictures

‘Our land is not for sale’: Indigenous people protest at COP30 in Brazil

No agribusiness, oil exploration, illegal miners or illegal loggers, the protesters say at UN climate summit in Belem.

'Our land is not for sale': Indigenous people protest at COP30 in Brazil
Indigenous demonstrators gather outside the venue for the COP30 UN climate change conference in Belem, Brazil. [Anderson Coelho/Reuters]

Published On 12 Nov 2025

Indigenous protesters have stormed the COP30 climate summit venue in Belem, Brazil, confronting security guards as they demanded climate action and forest protection.

The demonstrators on Tuesday tried to enter the United Nations compound, where thousands of international delegates are gathered for the climate talks. Many carried flags advocating for land rights and signs declaring, “Our land is not for sale.”

“We can’t eat money,” said Nato, an Indigenous leader from the Tupinamba community, who uses only one name. “We want our lands free from agribusiness, oil exploration, illegal miners and illegal loggers.”

Security personnel pushed back against the protesters, barricading the entrance with tables. A witness reported that one guard was evacuated in a wheelchair while holding his stomach. A security guard told the Reuters news agency he suffered a cut above his eye after being struck with a heavy drumstick thrown from the crowd. Security confiscated several weighty sticks from the protesters.

The confrontation ended when the protesters, who had been part of a larger march of hundreds of people to the venue, dispersed. Security later allowed delegates to exit after initially instructing them to remain inside until the area was secured.

“Earlier this evening, a group of protesters breached security barriers at the main entrance to the COP, causing minor injuries to two security staff and minor damage to the venue,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Brazilian and United Nations security personnel took protective actions to secure the venue, following all established security protocols. Brazilian and United Nations authorities are investigating the incident. The venue is fully secured, and COP negotiations continue.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has emphasised the importance of Indigenous communities in this year’s COP30 negotiations. Earlier in the week, dozens of Indigenous leaders arrived by boat to participate in the talks and advocate for greater involvement in forest management.

In an interview on Tuesday, respected Indigenous leader Raoni Metuktire, also known as Chief Raoni, told Reuters that many Indigenous communities are frustrated with ongoing industrial and development projects in the forest. He called on Brazil to empower native peoples in Amazon preservation efforts.

Dozens of Indigenous protesters tried on November 11, 2025, to enter the venue where COP30 negotiations are being held after hundreds of people participated in a march to the compound. [Anderson Coelho/Reuters]
On the evening of November 11, 2025, Indigenous demonstrators and their supporters breached security barriers at the main entrance to the conference hall in Belem and scuffled with security officers there. [Anderson Coelho/Reuters]
The incident caused "minor injuries to two security staff and minor damage to the venue", a UN spokesperson told reporters. [Anderson Coelho/Reuters]
"Brazilian and UN security personnel took protective actions to secure the venue, following all established security protocols," the spokesperson said. [Anderson Coelho/Reuters]
Security staff used tables and chairs to barricade the entrance to the high-level "blue zone" at the heart of the conference venue, and calm was quickly restored. [Anderson Coelho/Reuters]
Security inside the COP30 venue falls under the responsibility of the UN while local authorities are in charge of the surrounding area. [Anderson Coelho/Reuters]
An Indigenous demonstrator is held by a security staff member as protesters force their way into the COP30 venue. [Anderson Coelho/Reuters]
"The Indigenous movement wanted to present its demands inside the blue zone but were not allowed in," said Joao Santiago, a professor at the Federal University of Para. [Anderson Coelho/Reuters]
Maria Clara, a protester with the Rede Sustentabilidade Bahia association, told the AFP news agency that she wanted to draw attention to the plight of Indigenous peoples. "These voices are ignored," she said. [Anderson Coelho/Reuters]