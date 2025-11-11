In Pictures

Gaza

Gaza struggles to identify bodies returned under ceasefire deal

The challenge of identifying the remains of Palestinians killed amid the war or in Israeli jails is mounting alongside the numbers.

Mass burial of unidentified Palestinians in Deir el-Balah
The remains of unidentified Palestinians returned by Israel are placed in a mass grave during burial in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. [Haitham Imad/EPA]
Published On 11 Nov 2025

As the remains of Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardments or those who died in Israeli jails grow, authorities in Gaza are struggling to identify many, forced to resort to burying them in mass graves.

Gaza’s health authorities recently buried 38 unidentified bodies received from Israeli custody in what they have designated the “Cemetery for the Unknown”.

Israel handed over the remains of 15 Palestinians to Gaza authorities on Monday as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire’s body exchange arrangement.

According to a medical source who spoke to the Wafa news agency, the Red Cross transferred the remains to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.

It was the 12th such exchange under the deal, with 315 bodies returned to Gaza so far. However, only 92 have been identified, with the process hampered by decomposition and insufficient forensic equipment.

Wafa reported that most of the recovered remains showed evidence of torture.

Meanwhile, the war in Gaza has resulted in more than 69,000 Palestinian deaths, according to the Ministry of Health, with thousands more missing and presumed dead beneath rubble.

The ministry confirmed the identification challenges as Israel delivered dozens more unidentified Palestinian remains for burial in a mass grave in Deir el-Balah.

Mass burial of unidentified Palestinians in Deir al-Balah
Some of the bodies returned by Israel are badly mutilated or bear marks of torture and execution. [Haitham Imad/EPA]
Mass burial of unidentified Palestinians in Deir al-Balah
Members of the Palestinian Civil Defence carry a body at the cemetery in Deir el-Balah. [Haitham Imad/EPA]
Mass burial of unidentified Palestinians in Deir al-Balah
Under the United States-brokered ceasefire deal, Israel agreed to return the bodies of 15 Palestinians for each deceased Israeli captive returned. [Haitham Imad/EPA]
Mass burial of unidentified Palestinians in Deir al-Balah
People at the mass burial site in Deir el-Balah lay to rest unidentified Palestinian bodies returned by Israel. [Haitham Imad/EPA]
Mass burial of unidentified Palestinians in Deir al-Balah
The process of identifying remains is hampered by decomposition and insufficient forensic equipment. [Haitham Imad/EPA]
Mass burial of unidentified Palestinians in Deir al-Balah
It is reported that many of the remains returned from Israel show evidence of torture. [Haitham Imad/EPA]
Mass burial of unidentified Palestinians in Deir al-Balah
There have been 12 exchanges of remains under the ceasefire deal. [Haitham Imad/EPA]
Mass burial of unidentified Palestinians in Deir al-Balah
Mass burial of unidentified Palestinians in Deir al-Balah
Gaza's Government Media Office says Israeli attacks have killed 242 people since the ceasefire took effect on October 10. [Haitham Imad/EPA]