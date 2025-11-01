In Pictures

Gallery|Protests

Serbian students lead powerful memorial for railway disaster anniversary

Protesters observe 16 minutes of silence to commemorate 16 victims of railway disaster in Novi Sad a year ago.

Serbian students lead powerful memorial for railway disaster anniversary
Tens of thousands of people from all over Serbia gathered on Saturday in the northern town of Novi Sad to commemorate the victims of a railway station disaster a year ago. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]

By News Agencies

Published On 1 Nov 2025

Tens of thousands of people have gathered in the Serbian city of Novi Sad to mark the first anniversary of a railway station disaster.

Mourners placed flowers and candles along temporary fencing near the damaged station entrance on Saturday, where 16 people died when the canopy collapsed on November 1, 2024.

“I feel … great pain and sadness,” Svetlana, a 45-year-old woman, told the AFP news agency, capturing the sombre mood at the memorial gathering.

The commemorations began at 11:52am (10:52 GMT), precisely when the tragedy occurred a year ago, with tens of thousands expected to participate in the memorial gathering.

The disaster, which has come to symbolise entrenched corruption, led to regular student-led protests across Serbia over the past year.

What began as calls for a transparent investigation quickly evolved into broader demands for early elections.

Students, who organised Saturday’s “largest commemorative gathering,” were joined by supporters who had been converging on Novi Sad since Friday – arriving by various means of transportation.

Thousands made symbolic journeys to attend, including marchers from Belgrade who walked approximately 100km (62 miles), and others from Novi Pazar, about 340km (211 miles) south of the capital. These marchers took exactly 16 days – one for each victim – to complete their journey.

The rally was also a massive display of boiling discontent with the government of President Aleksandar Vucic. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
The collapse of a concrete canopy at the Novi Sad train station a year ago killed 16 people. The tragedy triggered youth-led street protests and a nationwide movement demanding political changes. [Marko Djurica /Reuters]
People hold hearts with names of the victims written on them during 16 minutes of silence to commemorate the victims. [Marko Djurica /Reuters]
The protesters believe that the concrete construction at the renovated station building in Novi Sad collapsed because rampant corruption and nepotism in state infrastructure projects with China led to fatal disregard for safety rules. No one has yet been held responsible, although 13 people have been charged. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
A woman holds a piece of cardboard with the words "My Children" written on it as she kneels by floral tributes outside the train station on the first anniversary of the disaster. [Armin Durgut/AP Photo]
Dijana Hrka, mother of Stefan Hrka, one of the victims, is surrounded by war veterans as she walks outside the Novi Sad railway station. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Saturday's ceremonies started with 16 minutes of silence for the 16 victims at exactly 11:52am, the time of the collapse. [Zorana Jevtic/Reuters]
People also laid wreaths and lit candles outside the station. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Students and others have been pouring into Novi Sad since Friday, arriving by car, bicycle, or on foot. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]