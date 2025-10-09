Click here to share on social media

Palestinians have flooded the streets of Khan Younis, Gaza, celebrating after United States President Donald Trump announced the initial phase of a ceasefire plan between Israel and Hamas would proceed.

Jubilation spread throughout the city as Palestinians expressed optimism that the prolonged, devastating Israeli genocidal war might finally conclude.

The comprehensive 20-point plan, initially revealed on September 29, outlines the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, Hamas disarmament, and Gaza reconstruction efforts.

In northern Gaza City, residents assembled outside al-Ahli Hospital to celebrate the impending ceasefire agreement. The crowd chanted takbirs and performed prostrations in gratitude, displaying relief and happiness following weeks of severe conflict.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 67,194 Palestinians have been killed and 169,890 wounded in Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

The Israeli military resumed its Gaza offensive on March 18, disrupting a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January. Since then, 13,598 Palestinians have been killed and 57,849 injured.

The new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is scheduled to begin on Thursday, following extensive mediation efforts in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces genocide allegations at the International Court of Justice regarding its military campaign.