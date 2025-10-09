In Pictures

Gaza residents flood streets in hope that Israel’s war is ending

Jubilation spreads in Khan Younis after US endorsement of Israel-Hamas ceasefire prompts optimism for ending the war.

Palestinians celebrate in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, after Israel and Hamas announce agreement on the first phase of a peace plan to halt fighting [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Published On 9 Oct 2025

Palestinians have flooded the streets of Khan Younis, Gaza, celebrating after United States President Donald Trump announced the initial phase of a ceasefire plan between Israel and Hamas would proceed.

Jubilation spread throughout the city as Palestinians expressed optimism that the prolonged, devastating Israeli genocidal war might finally conclude.

The comprehensive 20-point plan, initially revealed on September 29, outlines the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, Hamas disarmament, and Gaza reconstruction efforts.

In northern Gaza City, residents assembled outside al-Ahli Hospital to celebrate the impending ceasefire agreement. The crowd chanted takbirs and performed prostrations in gratitude, displaying relief and happiness following weeks of severe conflict.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 67,194 Palestinians have been killed and 169,890 wounded in Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

The Israeli military resumed its Gaza offensive on March 18, disrupting a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January. Since then, 13,598 Palestinians have been killed and 57,849 injured.

The new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is scheduled to begin on Thursday, following extensive mediation efforts in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces genocide allegations at the International Court of Justice regarding its military campaign.

Palestinian emergency personnel celebrate in Gaza City following US President Donald Trump's announcement of an agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire. [Ebrahim Hajjaj/Reuters]
A girl wraps herself in a Palestinian flag following the announcement of an agreement on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, in the central Gaza Strip. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
"Thank God for the ceasefire, the end of bloodshed and killing," said Abdul Majeed Abd Rabbo from Khan Younis in southern Gaza. "I am not the only one happy; all of the Gaza Strip is happy, all the Arab people, all of the world is happy with the ceasefire and the end of bloodshed." [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Palestinian women celebrate outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip, following the announcement. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from az-Zawayda in central Gaza, said "There is an undeniable collective sense of relief seen here in Gaza following the ceasefire announcement." [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
"People celebrated throughout Gaza with scenes of jubilation as families flooded the streets, cheering, waving Palestinian flags, and setting off fireworks," Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum said. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Palestinian emergency personnel celebrate in Gaza City. [Ebrahim Hajjaj/Reuters]
Palestinians celebrate outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians celebrate in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]