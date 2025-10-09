In Pictures

Gaza ceasefire deal brings hope after years of death and devastation

Gaza ceasefire deal fuels hope amid devastation, setting the stage for prisoner exchanges and humanitarian aid entry.

Displaced Palestinians begin their morning routines in a temporary encampment along the shore of az-Zawayda, near Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, following the overnight announcement that Hamas and Israel will sign a ceasefire agreement in Egypt. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Published On 9 Oct 2025

Israel and Hamas have reached a Gaza ceasefire agreement to release remaining captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, marking a significant step towards ending Israel’s genocidal war that has caused tens of thousands of deaths and created a devastating humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

The deal, following United States President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan announced last month, will be signed on Thursday in Egypt.

The agreement will allow increased humanitarian aid into Gaza after more than two years of war. Israeli forces have begun preparations to withdraw troops from Gaza as part of the arrangement.

Trump’s broader plan envisions Hamas disarmament and a transitional Gaza authority led by the president himself, though these aspects remain unaddressed in the current agreement.

A Hamas source told the AFP news agency the group will exchange 20 living captives simultaneously for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners during the deal’s initial phase, with the exchange occurring within 72 hours of implementation.

The announcement triggered celebrations throughout Gaza, where extensive bombardment has displaced most residents multiple times over two years.

“Honestly, when I heard the news, I couldn’t hold back. Tears of joy flowed. Two years of bombing, terror, destruction, loss, humiliation, and the constant feeling that we could die at any moment,” displaced Palestinian Samer Joudeh told AFP. “Now, we finally feel like we’re getting a moment of respite.”

In southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, young people celebrated with singing and dancing.

Negotiations are taking place indirectly behind closed doors at a conference centre in Egypt’s Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. The low-key nature of these talks may indicate that deeper Israeli-Palestinian conflicts remain unresolved.

Qatar described the deal as the “first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid”.

International pressure to end the conflict has intensified amid a United Nations-declared famine in Gaza and Israeli families’ desperate wait for their captive loved ones’ return.

Recent weeks have seen worldwide protests, and a UN investigation last month accused Israel of genocide.

Palestinians celebrate in Khan Younis on October 9, 2025, as news breaks of a new Gaza ceasefire agreement. US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have reached terms on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, following several days of mediated negotiations in Egypt. [AFP]
Displaced Palestinians rest in the open at a makeshift beach encampment in az-Zawayda, near Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Einav Zanzauker, mother of captive Matan Zanzauker, responds to the deal announced by Trump at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. [Maya Levin/AFP]
Relentlessly bombarded and starved Palestinians in Gaza have reacted with relief and jubilation to the announcement of a ceasefire deal aimed at ending Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza, Hani Mahmoud, said there has been a collective sigh of relief among the enclave’s embattled population. “This is a historic moment – and on a personal note, such a relief,” he said. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
As word of the agreement spread through the besieged enclave, residents of southern Gaza’s Khan Younis took to the streets to celebrate what many hoped would mark the first real reprieve from Israeli attacks since a fragile truce was shattered by Israel more than six months ago. [AFP]
A person wearing a mask depicting Trump holds US and Israeli flags after the deal was declared by the US president, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. [Maya Levin/AFP]
After suffering an Israeli-induced famine for months, all eyes are now on when critical aid, food, and medical supplies can begin distribution at similar levels to the brief ceasefire earlier this year. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Buildings destroyed by Israeli ground and air operations stand in the northern Gaza Strip, visible from southern Israel, following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting. [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]