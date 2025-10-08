In Pictures

Gallery|Climate

Drier weather threatens India’s tea exports, global supply

Climate extremes shrink Assam tea harvests, increase costs, reduce exports, and reshape the global industry and prices.

Drier weather threatens India's tea exports, global supply
A worker plucks fresh tea leaves at the Chota Tingrai estate, in Tinsukia, Assam. [Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters]

By Reuters

Published On 8 Oct 2025

Save

Under blazing skies at a tea plantation in India’s northeastern state of Assam, worker Kamini Kurmi wears an umbrella fastened over her head to keep her hands free to pluck delicate leaves from the bushes.

“When it’s really hot, my head spins and my heart begins to beat very fast,” said Kurmi, one of the many women employed for their dextrous fingers, instead of machines that harvest most conventional crops within a matter of days.

Weather extremes are shrivelling harvests on India’s tea plantations, endangering the future of an industry renowned for beverages as refreshing as the state of Assam and the adjoining hill station of Darjeeling in West Bengal state, while reshaping a global trade estimated at more than $10bn a year.

“Shifts in temperature and rainfall patterns are no longer occasional anomalies; they are the new normal,” said Rupanjali Deb Baruah, a scientist at the Tea Research Association.

As changing patterns reduce yields and stall output, rising domestic consumption in India is expected to shrink exports from the world’s second-largest tea producer.

Drier weather threatens India's tea exports, global supply
Damaged tea leaves from the Chota Tingrai estate in Tinsukia, Assam. [Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters]

While output stagnates in other key producers such as Kenya and Sri Lanka, declining Indian exports, which made up 12 percent of global trade last year, could boost prices.

Tea prices at Indian auctions have grown by just 4.8 percent a year for three decades, far behind the 10 percent achieved by staples such as wheat and rice.

Advertisement

The mildly warm, humid conditions crucial for Assam’s tea-growing districts are increasingly being disrupted by lengthy dry spells and sudden, intense rains.

Such weather not only helps pests breed, but also forces estate owners to turn to the rarely used practice of irrigating plantations, said Mritunjay Jalan, the owner of an 82-year-old tea estate in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Rainfall there has dropped by more than 250mm (10 inches) between 1921 and 2024, while minimum temperatures have risen by 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit), the Tea Research Association says.

The monsoon, Assam’s key source of rain, as summer and winter showers have nearly disappeared, brought rainfall this season that was 38 percent below average.

That has helped to shorten the peak output season to just a few months, narrowing the harvesting window, said senior tea planter Prabhat Bezboruah.

Patchy rains bring more frequent pest infestations, leaving tea leaves discoloured, blotched brown, and sometimes riddled with tiny holes.

Drier weather threatens India's tea exports, global supply
A worker inspects dried tea leaves inside a tea manufacturing unit at the Chota Tingrai estate. [Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters]

These measures, in turn, add to costs, which are already rising at 8 to 9 percent a year, driven up by higher wages and prices of fertiliser, said Hemant Bangur, chairman of the leading industry body, the Indian Tea Association.

Planters say government incentives are insufficient to spur replanting, crucial in Assam, where many colonial-era tea bushes yield less and lose resilience to weather as they age beyond the usual productive span of 40 to 50 years.

India’s tea industry has flourished for nearly 200 years, but its share of global trade could fall below the 2024 figure of 12 percent, as the increasing prosperity of a growing population boosts demand at home.

Domestic consumption jumped 23 percent over the past decade to 1.2 million tonnes, far outpacing production growth of 6.3 percent, the Indian Tea Association says.

While exports of quality tea have shrunk in recent years, India’s imports have grown, nearly doubling in 2024 to a record 45,300 tonnes.

That adds expense for overseas buyers, said executives of India’s leading merchants, at a time when global competitors such as Kenya face similar problems.

Drier weather threatens India's tea exports, global supply
The most coveted part of Assam's tea harvest, the second flush, is particularly vulnerable to heatwaves. Prized for a rich aroma and flavour, it typically commands a premium of double the price of the first flush. [Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters]
Advertisement
Drier weather threatens India's tea exports, global supply
Rising temperatures have fuelled pest outbreaks that damage crops, resulting in lower yields and higher input costs, as growers resort to more pesticides and fertilisers. [Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters]
Drier weather threatens India's tea exports, global supply
Weather extremes are shrivelling harvests on India's tea plantations, endangering the future of the industry. [Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters]
Drier weather threatens India's tea exports, global supply
The monsoon, Assam’s key source of rain, brought rainfall this season that was 38 percent below average. [Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters]
Drier weather threatens India's tea exports, global supply
A worker lays out freshly plucked tea leaves for the withering process inside a tea manufacturing unit at a tea estate in Tinsukia, Assam. [Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters]
Drier weather threatens India's tea exports, global supply
India’s tea industry has flourished for nearly 200 years, but its share of global trade could fall as the increasing prosperity of a growing population boosts demand at home. [Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters]
Advertisement
Drier weather threatens India's tea exports, global supply
Tea leaves in different shades are displayed on a sheet of paper as they are processed inside a tea manufacturing unit on a tea estate in Tinsukia. [Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters]
Drier weather threatens India's tea exports, global supply
The mildly warm, humid conditions crucial for the state’s tea-growing districts are increasingly being disrupted by lengthy dry spells and sudden, intense rains. [Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters]