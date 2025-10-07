In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

The young children killed by Israeli fire this year in occupied West Bank

These are the stories of boys and girls killed walking in their neighbourhoods, playing outside or staying in their homes.

Tayma Asous, 26, holds the favorite toy of her two-year-old daughter, Layla al-Khatib, who was killed by Israeli forces.
Tayma Asous, 26, holds the favourite toy of her two-year-old daughter Layla al-Khatib, who was killed after being shot in the head by Israeli forces, at their home in the village of Muthallath ash-Shuhada, near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Published On 7 Oct 2025

At least 41 children have been killed this year by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, according to the United Nations children’s agency (UNICEF).

Some of the boys and girls were killed during Israeli military raids, while others were killed in settler attacks. A number of them were shot while walking in their neighbourhoods, playing outside or staying in their homes.

“The situation in the West Bank including East Jerusalem, has significantly deteriorated,” UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires told Al Jazeera.

According to Defense for Children International – Palestine, a human rights organisation focused on child rights, at least 23 children under the age of 16 have been killed by Israeli fire so far this year.

Among the children killed were Layla, aged two, shot in Jenin while perched on her mother’s lap; Saddam, 10, killed while holding his father’s phone in Tulkarem; Amer, 14, a US citizen from New Jersey whose father said he was shot while picking almonds; Ayman, 12, killed outside his grandfather’s home in Hebron; Rimas, 13, shot in the Jenin refugee camp while playing outside; Ahmad, 14, killed in Sebastia under unclear circumstances; and Mahmoud, 14, one of five people killed in a Jenin missile attack that spared only his father.

Israeli authorities claim their operations target fighters and that soldiers are prohibited from firing at civilians, especially minors.

But the circumstances of the children’s killings call those claims into question. The military says investigations into some of the cases are ongoing, but families report receiving no information about what happened to their children and demand accountability.

In June, the UN kept Israel on its “blacklist” of countries committing abuses against children in armed conflict for a second year.

In a report, it said violence against children in conflict zones reached “unprecedented levels” in 2024, with the highest number of violations committed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

Each case in this photo gallery is documented with names, ages, locations and circumstances, underscoring both the personal loss and scale of child casualties in the conflict.

West Bank Killed Children Photo Essay
Tayma Asous shows a photo of her two-year-old daughter, Layla al-Khatib. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
West Bank Killed Children Photo Essay
A bloodstained shirt that was worn by the toddler. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
West Bank Killed Children Photo Essay
Bullet holes in the window of the house where the two-year-old was killed. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
West Bank Killed Children Photo Essay
Iyad Rajab holds a phone with a photo of his 10-year-old son, Saddam Rajab, who was killed by Israeli fire, as he sits on the boy’s bed, in the West Bank city of Tulkarem. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
West Bank Killed Children Photo Essay
The bicycle of 10-year-old Saddam. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
West Bank Killed Children Photo Essay
Ashraf Gharbieh, 45, holds a phone showing a photo of his 14-year-old son, Mahmoud Gharbieh, who was killed in an Israeli air attack on the Jenin refugee camp. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
West Bank Killed Children Photo Essay
A boy holds an empty bullet cartridge and a piece of shrapnel near the spot where 12-year-old Ayman al-Heimouni was shot by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank city of Hebron. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
West Bank Killed Children Photo Essay
Anwar al-Heimouni, 29, smells the gloves of her 12-year-old son, Ayman al-Heimouni, at their home in Hebron. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
West Bank Killed Children Photo Essay
Bloodstained underwear and trousers, which Anwar al-Heimouni says were worn by her 12-year-old son when he was killed by the Israeli army. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
West Bank Killed Children Photo Essay
Rudeina Amouri, 42, holds a broken smartphone that belonged to her 13-year-old daughter, Rimas Amouri, who was killed during an Israeli raid while standing in the courtyard of their home, in Jenin. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
West Bank Killed Children Photo Essay
Homes in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
West Bank Killed Children Photo Essay
Wafa Jazar, 42, holds the clothes that her 14-year-old son, Ahmad Jazar, was wearing when he was shot by Israeli soldiers, at their home in the West Bank village of Sebastia. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
West Bank Killed Children Photo Essay
Bloodstained clothes, which Wafa Jazar says were worn by her 14-year-old son, Ahmad Jazar, when he was shot by Israeli soldiers. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]